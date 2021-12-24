Omicron variant, ‘super’ buffer arrives: result in 4 hours

A quick swab arrives to locate the Omicron variant in just 4 hours and block potential outbreaks in a very short time. A fundamental detail, if we consider that the variant is extremely widespread, with the ability to double the infections in 2-3 days. The new test was developed in South Korea by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and will be available from December 30, South Korea’s Newsis reported.

The new swab is the first that, with a single test, is able to identify the presence of all five main variants of the coronavirus: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and – indeed – Omicron. Traditional tests can only identify the first 4 variants. The new swab produced by KDCA is the result of the program launched by Seoul to enhance the tracking activity and identify outbreaks linked to Omicron.

South Korea reported the first 5 cases related to the variant on December 1, following the return of a couple from Nigeria. In addition to the vaccinated husband and wife, 2 other family members and a friend tested positive. Therefore, since the beginning of the month, the health authorities have started actions for contain the spread of Omicron, in the meantime promoted to a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO.

The new tampon will be available nationwide by the end of the year: distribution will take place on December 29, with the kits sent to 23 centers in different regions and provinces. It is not clear at the moment whether the buffer will also be made available to other countries. “With the current sequencing, it took between 3 and 5 days to confirm the presence of the Omicron variant in samples from subjects that tested positive. With the new swab, we can see results in 3 to 4 hours,” said Jeong Eun- kyeong, number 1 of the KDCA.