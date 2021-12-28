Omicron variant, symptoms and how long it lasts: what we know

Omicron variant also widespread in Italy and, according to the words of the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, would represent about 50-60% of infections in the country. But what are the symptoms, incubation times and duration of the new mutation? Here is all the information and news on the subject.

INCUBATION

The timing of the disease incubation seems to be very rapid. From the estimate based on the preliminary analyzes of the swabs collected for the rapid investigation of December 20, as communicated by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) in a note, and by comparing the results of the flash survey conducted with the collection of samples on December 6 and those of this preliminary estimate, the doubling time of the variant is about two days in line with that already found in other European countries. “Even if the results are still preliminary, the estimate confirms the great speed of diffusion of the variant, which seems to give very widespread outbreaks in a short time and is about to become a majority in a short time, as is already happening in several other European countries”, explained the president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro.

SYMPTOMS AND DURATION

The first symptom map was drawn up on the basis of cases traced in London between October and December: the most common symptoms reported and archived by the ZOE COVID app were runny nose, headache, tiredness with muscle aches, sneezing and sore of throat. Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, there are no reports of the loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves.

The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, therefore, very common in the winter months and very common among children. Recovery from common colds occurs within 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease control in the United States. Immunosuppressed people or people with asthma and respiratory diseases, however, risk developing more serious diseases, such as pneumonia.

However, the Omicron variant appears to be less dangerous for the lungs according to 3 independent studies: one conducted in Japan, another in Cambridge (UK), and the last in Hong Kong. All three suggest the same conclusion: the new mutant would show “reduced infectivity” of lung cells.

For a more complete picture, the direct experience of Professor Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, may be useful. “I have followed and am following hundreds of people vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses of vaccine who have Covid. Well these people have a cold or a flu that lasts 3-4 days. Nothing to do with Covid a year ago and with the covid of those who are not vaccinated “, wrote the doctor on Facebook.

“It seems to me that the idea that Omicron is a little less virulent than the Delta is becoming established, considering how many people go to the hospital compared to the number of cases. It must be said that it will probably take no less than 10 years to become a simple cold.” , adds today Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, on Cusano Italia Tv.

“Of course, if cases increase so much, hospitalizations will also increase. The transmissibility of this variant is of great concern – underlines Andreoni – which is already dominant in Italy, considering that it should have exceeded 50%. From a purely epidemiological point of view, the fact that the virus may have lost its virulence, we are pleased, because we are waiting for the virus to adapt itself more and more to humans by becoming less aggressive “.