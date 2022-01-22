Omicron variant, symptoms: the patient’s identikit

Omicron variant of Covid, what are the symptoms of the disease? “He has an average pathology that does not reach severity, lasting from 5 to 7 days. And when he needs it – because he is very old or with other pathologies – he can be treated in an outpatient clinic and, if necessary, therapy with monoclonal antibodies. “. Like this Francesco Vaia, health director of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome, tracing the identikit of the people affected by the new mutation of Sars-Cov-2, during ‘Buongiorno Benessere’ on Rai1. “All this tells us that, at this moment, the virus has mutated towards an absolutely more benign phase that mainly affects frail people. While in the young, strong, immunocompetent person it increasingly resembles a flu-like pathology”, he explained again. Go to.

Read also

In monitoring the Italian pandemic situation “the news is that for more than a week we have had quite comforting data. But most importantly, there is a prevalence of Omicron. A variant that despite being very contagious is not very pathogenic. Therefore the patients, who are now 80% with this variant, have a predominantly outpatient occupation of health facilities and not ordinary hospitalization or intensive care. And this is a very, very comforting fact “.