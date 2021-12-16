Omicron variant, the 5 “different” symptoms not to be ignored

There Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, technically the B.1.1.529 lineage, will soon become dominant in Europe. By mid-January, as anticipated by the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen in front of the plenary of the European Parliament. The United Kingdom, in particular, has been recording very high numbers for weeks beating records of infections day after day. On Wednesday 15 December, for example, there were over 78 thousand, with an exponential growth of positive people precisely in Omicron, able to evade the protection of two vaccinations and for which it is strongly recommended to proceed with the booster as soon as possible.

But what are the symptoms of a syndrome caused by the Omicron variant? It is still difficult to say, given that weeks of observations and studies are still needed. However, someone has tried to put some elements together. An English doctor, Amir Khan, he for example listed in a British-style speech ITV what we should pay attention to besides the usual symptoms we are now well accustomed to: fever, persistent cough, ageusia and anosmia, that is, loss of taste and smell.

According to Khan, the indications that have arrived in recent weeks especially from South Africa, where the new variant has been identified and where there is also a growth in hospitalizations after the surge in infections, show at least five new signals. In particular, attention should be paid to “Sore throat, mild muscle aches, extreme tiredness, dry cough and night sweats”.

“It is essential to keep these symptoms under control – said the NHS doctor – if we want to track Omicron and follow it around the world we must be able to test people who suffer from these disorders”. The point is that, considering the previous guidelines spread all over the planet, net of the tampons that you pay for yourself in some cases, doctors may not grant free molecular ones, covered by the National Health System, faced with symptoms that are partly different from the usual ones. In short, in addition to the strain, the symptomatology can also change, which on the other hand has shown over the months to be also quite varied already with the previous lineages. The clinical data coming from South Africa would also seem to speak of backache.

Even the chief executive of Discovery Health, the main South African insurance company that in recent days released a study on its patients positive for the virus, insisted on the symptoms. During a briefing which the Telegraph For example, Roach explained that the most common symptom Omicron patients face is throat discomfort. Dry throat is usually followed by one nasal congestion with other common symptoms including a dry cough and lower back pain. As known, neither lower back pain nor sore throat (not canonical sore throat) had been reported as symptoms of the previous concern variants.

In short, symptoms – net of personal conditions and frailty – mostly mild or medium, with patients who have flu-like illnesses, and who already Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association and one of the first people to suspect the new strain, he had already noticed among his patients. She too had precisely indicated fatigue, slight muscle pain, dry cough and sore throat among the most frequent annoyances and which had aroused her attention and surprise (so much so as to investigate the samples with genetic sequencing).

