Omicron variant, the Ats raises the alert level

CREMONA – The Omicron variant, isolated in South Africa last November 23 and already arrived in Italy, is of concern in all territories, including the Cremonese one. Ats Val Padana has raised the alert level and strengthened controls on returns from abroad across the entire area of ​​expertise. The already tight meshes were further recalibrated to be able to monitor and possibly isolate positive subjects carrying the new mutation. “At the moment we have not detected any cases – emphasizes Dr. Luigi Vezzosi, medical director of the Infectious Diseases Prevention of Ats -. But given the alarm raised by the WHO, which judged the new variant to be very worrying, particular and restrictive measures were activated ». As always, the focus is on contact tracing work, central in the search operations of the chain of contacts of a positive case to circumscribe and nip the outbreaks in the bud.

“Almost concurrently with the entry into force of the ordinance of the Minister of Health which prohibits entry into Italy for those who have been to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, we have started a check on registrations of citizens arriving from those countries in the last 14 days – underlines Vezzosi -. Not only: our contact tracers also investigated any unregistered entries on the portal and we asked the airports for the passenger lists, even if there should be no direct flights to Lombardy from those areas. The results, at the moment, are negative: no entry and no Omicron cases ». It cannot be enough to stay calm: «Although at the moment it seems that the new variant is not involving our territory, in light of what the virus has taught us in the past we need maximum caution – continues Vezzosi -. Because of this the application of the ministerial circular was also ordered which provides for the genotyping of suspected cases, vaccination failures, re-infections and hospitalizations“.