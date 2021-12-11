Omicron variant, the effects on vaccinated with the third dose: Burioni reveals a background











44











There are early cases of Omicron variant among those vaccinated with the third dose. The virologist revealed it Roberto Burioni, who on his Twitter profile revealed a background on the Covid-19 pandemic in the world and cited the latest research in question, however trying to reassure his followers with some data.

Omicron variant, the effects on vaccinated with third dose: Burioni speaks

“First data on Omicron – tweeted Burioni -. Bad news: Seven patients vaccinated with third dose have been infected. Good news: of these seven only one had a fever, and only for three days. Age between 25 and 39 years. We are waiting to draw conclusions ”.

The virologist of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan then reported and commented on a South African study in preprint on a cluster of Omicron variant positives, vaccinated with three doses of mRna vaccines.



Maybe it might interest you Omicron variant, Burioni’s lesson: “It worries for two reasons, but has been around for some time” The virologist Roberto Burioni, at ‘Che tempo che fa’, gave a lecture on the Omicron variant: why it is scary and what we know so far

Only on Thursday, however, Burioni had written another tweet in which he reported the positive data on the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine: “Without going into detail data on the efficacy of the third dose compared to the Delta variant are exciting. If confirmed, very complex scenarios open up, which will have to take into account the role of any asymptomatic reinfections “.

“In fact, the circulation of a virus which does no harm but which immunizes the patient again is not necessarily negative. Omicron remains a disturbing question mark at the moment. We’ll see, ”he said.

Omicron variant, the updated situation in Italy and in the world

Meanwhile, they are 13 cases in Italy reported so far of the Omicron variant. In the EU, in all, the Omicron positives are 582, 180 of which have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. As ECDC reports, an “increasing” number of cases is due to the transmission of the variant on the European territory.

Photo source: ANSA

Virologist Roberto Burioni reassures about the third dose and the Omicron variant

In the latest Communicable Disease Threats Report, released today, the countries in which cases of the Omicron variant without travel links are reported are Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Spain and Iceland, which “indicates that a transmission not detected on the spot could be in progress in the EU / See”.

Finally, globally, from November 26 to yesterday, everything was reported “2,170 cases of the Omicron variant “of the coronavirus,” in 60 countries “. However, the ECDC points out, “almost all” the cases for which information is available on the severity of the disease caused were or “Asymptomatic” or with “mild” symptoms.



<br />

