Omicron variant, the first positives in Botswana all vaccinated with two doses – Il Tempo





There South African variant, later renamed with the Greek letter Omicron, scares the world for the possible greater contagiousness so much that the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks of “a race against time” against new mutation of Covid-19 also detected in Italy. “It will take two or three weeks to get an accurate photograph of the variant. We have to use this time. The priority is to vaccinate, do boosters because they raise the level of antibodies and stimulate the immune memory “says von der Leyen but the problem could be just that, the concrete risk that the Omicron variant is “invisible” to the vaccine due to the high number of mutations present in the Spike protein of the virus.





The first cases identified in Botswana, A country in southern Africa that borders to the south with the South Africa, they are not reassuring. The note released by the Gaborone government on November 25 clearly states that “on Monday, November 22, 2021, four cases of a new COVID-19 variant now known as B.1.1.529, the Omicron lineage, were reported and recorded.” These are travelers who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 during routine pre-trip tests, the note reads. “The preliminary report revealed that all four had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 “says the Botswana government explaining:” The contact tracing has revealed close contacts that are currently awaiting their results. “





Regarding the large number of mutations, the “new variants have the potential to influence disease severity, the effectiveness of tests that detect the disease and potential efficacy of the vaccine. At present, the impact of the variant in the real world has not been established. “The presidential task force later denies” the claims made by some social media reports in circulation that associate these cases with the state of HIV“of the patients.





According to the data updated to November 20 by the South African authorities the lineage B.1.1.529 was identified in the Gauteng, the province of Pretoria, in the genome dthe 77 people, in addition to the four in Botswana and the case of Hong Kong, a traveler from South Africa. “Early signs from diagnostic laboratories” reveal that the variant “has rapidly increased in Gauteng and it may already be present in most of the provinces“of the country.