Omicron variant, the five mild symptoms reported

Mild symptoms, sometimes similar to those of a cold. The Omicron variant spreads, the infections increase. Many subjects, however, appear to show a mild covid form, especially when compared to that caused by the Delta variant. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also reported an increase in cases of influenza: the risk of confusing symptoms, therefore, increases and a tampon becomes decisive in establishing the cause and distinguishing SARS-CoV- 2 from viruses that can cause other seasonal viruses.

Professor Tim Spector, reference scientist of the ZOE COVID app very well known in the United Kingdom, gave Newsweek a picture of the situation: “It is clear at the moment that if we focus on areas with a high rate of Omicron infections, but also at national level, we see a picture in which the classic covid symptoms do not dominate “.

Based on covid cases recorded in London between October and December, the most common symptoms reported and archived by the app were runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. Symptoms, in short, associated with non-covid ailments accused in every country by millions of people, especially among children in winter and spring. Recovery from common colds occurs within 10 days, according to the CDC. Immunosuppressed people or people with asthma and respiratory diseases, however, risk developing more serious diseases, such as pneumonia.

