Omicron variant, the map of infections in Europe and Italy

Omicron variant in Europe, infections are growing. In the last 24 hours they have been communicated another 441 according to the ECDC bulletin, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The overall total rises to 2,127 confirmed cases so far, reported by 25 countries in the area. Italy, according to the ECDC table, remains stuck at 27 reported cases. Two new countries compared to yesterday have been added to the list of those that have communicated the presence of Omicron, Luxembourg (1 case) and Hungary (2).

The others are: Austria (17), Belgium (73), Croatia (3), Cyprus (3), Czech Republic (9), Denmark (268), Estonia (26), Finland (20), France (130), Germany (101), Greece (5), Iceland (20), Ireland (18), Latvia (5), Liechtenstein (1), Netherlands (62), Norway (1 176), Portugal (49), Romania (8 ), Slovakia (3) Spain (49) and Sweden (51), according to information from public sources.

Several countries then reported a series of probable cases. The number of infections “acquired within the EU / SEE is growing, including as parts of clusters and outbreaks, with cases also detected in surveillance systems. EU / SEE countries reporting cases without an epidemiological link to travel include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Spain, Sweden and Iceland, and this – the ECDC reiterates – indicates that an undetected Community transmission “of the variant” could be in progress in the EU / See “.

The European body still confirms that “all cases” in the area “for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or mild. So far, no deaths related to Omicron have been reported in the EU / See “. Data in any case to be evaluated” with caution “. Overall, in the world, the confirmed cases of Omicron are 8,826, reported by 75 countries. Of these, 50 are countries and territories outside the EU / See (and reported 6,699 cases). As for the deaths, the ECDC recalls that yesterday, December 13, the UK Health Safety Agency reported one related to Omicron. This is a person “diagnosed in the hospital”.