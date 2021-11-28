Omicron variant, the president of South Africa doctors: “Mild symptoms”. The mutation arrives in Australia, Israel closes the borders

“The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes a mild illness without major symptoms “. To declare it is Angelique Coetzee, president of the medical association of South Africa, the country where the new strain was discovered in early November. At the Bbc he explained that the variant was isolated thanks to the discovery, in his private clinic in Pretoria, of patients with symptoms that did not seem those characteristic of Covid. “Their symptoms were very different And mild compared to those I had previously treated ”, he retraces. Warning, however, that people elderly, with pathologies and above all not vaccinated however, they are at risk: “What we need to worry about is that older, vaccine-free people become infected with the new variant. And if they are not vaccinated, we will see many people with severe forms of the disease ”, he warns. Coetzee remembers how the situation in South Africa is very different from the European one, on the one hand due to the low incidence of the vaccination campaign (which in the country is still at 24%), on the other due to the low share of the population over 65 years, equal to just 6%.

In the meantime, however, the mutation of Sars-CoV-2 is alarming the whole world. In Europe it is already circulating, as confirmed by the first cases confirmed in Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. In Holland it is now practically certain that 61 passengers, arriving on flights from South Africa and positive results have contracted the new variant (already detected in 13 of them). London is taking decisive precautions, imposing the obligation of masks in shops and on buses and reintroducing the obligation of molecular testing with quarantine until the result for anyone entering British territory. Moreover, the speed of Omicron’s propagation scares governments: after having already blocked flights from abroad, Israel announced the closure of the borders andAustralia news arrives of the first cases found on the continent. The Japan added three other African countries to the list of those with mandatory entry quarantine. They United States they know that it is only a matter of time before they start counting cases too, so all efforts are focused on strengthening tests and speeding up vaccinations.

Israel – The government has decided to completely close the borders to prevent the arrival of people infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, after yesterday announcing the interruption of flights from abroad.

Australia – The Omicron variant has also arrived here: the government announced that it had diagnosed two infections on passengers from South Africa.

Holland – The variant was found in 13 of the travelers from two flights from South Africa that landed in Amsterdam on Friday. A total of 61 passengers tested positive for Covid according to the Dutch health authority. Upon arrival, all were quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam Airport.

South Africa – The number of infections in the country continues to grow: the Ministry of Health has reported further 3,200 new cases in the last 24 hours, but providing no indication of how many of these are due to Omicron. In the country, reads a tweet from the South African health authority, the positivity rate has risen to 9.2% with “3,220 new cases of Covid” concentrated in Guateng, the region where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located and where the 82% of total new infections. Yesterday the data pointed to 2,880 new cases in one day and 2,465 the day before yesterday.

Japan – Japan adds three other African countries to the list of countries for which it has been triggered since Saturday the obligation of quarantine, after the discovery of the new variant of Covid-19. The countries are Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, and are added to Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as South Africa itself. “The government responds urgently to the risk of the virus spreading, and we will do everything in our power to better control the borders,” said the Japanese premier. Fumio Kishida. Travelers from the nine countries will undergo a period of ten days of quarantine in facilities set up by the health authorities, during which three swabs will be performed: on the third and sixth day and at the end of isolation.

Austria – First suspicious case of the new Omicron variant also in Austria. A traveler who returned from South Africa last week tested positive for Covid in Tyrol, presenting symptoms that suggest the new variant, although swab sequencing will be required to confirm.

UK – The arrival of Omicron also broke the delay of Boris Johnson, who until now had preferred a soft approach on restrictions. On Saturday, at the end of a hectic day, the premier addressed the press announcing the introduction of the obligation to wear a mask in shops and on public transport. A drastic measure, in a country where the mask has never been appreciated, but which gives the sense of alarm. The government has also gone further, effectively locking its borders: anyone who arrives in the Kingdom will have to undergo a molecular test mandatory and one forty until the result. While the red list on travel has been extended to other 4 African countries, which have now become 10.

Germany – Two confirmed cases of Omicron in Munich. A third was certified by the Hessian authorities after the sequencing: the Minister for Social Affairs of the Land, Kai Klose, announced it on Twitter.

Update: Die Sequenzierung hat das Ergebnis bestätigt – bei dem gestern Morgen bekanntgegebenen Verdachtsfall handelt es sich um die #Omicron-Variant. @CiesekSandra https://t.co/gRQurwhKTe – Kai Klose (@StM_Klose) November 28, 2021

United States – The United States has praised South Africa for its “transparency” with the rest of the world after the discovery of the Omicron variant, while Pretoria claims to feel “punished” and treated unfairly, with its citizens treated as non-grateful people. In a telephone conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor, “the Secretary of State praised South African scientists for the rapid identification of the Omicron variant,” the State Department said in a statement. He also praised “the South African government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world,” added US diplomacy, with an indirect reference to China’s conduct at the time of the Wuhan outbreak. Travel bans issued by many countries against South Africans are equivalent to “punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and its ability to detect new variants more quickly,” the South African government complained. “We are being punished for being transparent and doing things quickly,” said the South African virologist. Tulio de Oliveira, whose team took over the variant.

Denmark – Denmark also records the first two cases of the new variant: these are two people who arrived by plane from South Africa, who were placed in solitary confinement. The national authority for infectious diseases announced this at the end of the sequencing of the swabs, adding that any close contacts are being traced.