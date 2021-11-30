Omicron variant, the swabs of the classmates of the children of patient zero in Campania are negative

The classmates of the Casertano school of the two children of patient zero infected with the Omicron variant are all Coronavirus negative.

All Coronavirus negative the classmates of the two children under 10 of the patient zero of Caserta infected with the Omicron variant after returning from a business trip to Africa. The tests were carried out on about 50 children of the De Amicis elementary school. L’ASL of Caserta, led by general manager Ferdinando Russo, in recent days he had placed a series of swabs to check the possible positivity to SarsCov2 of the students. The two children of the Eni engineer from Caserta infected, in fact, are also positive, but with low viral load, according to Russo, and in the process of negativization. The two mothers-in-law living in the same family are also positive, but with very low viral load, so much so that the samples of their swabs, for this reason, have not been sequenced. At the moment there are therefore 4 positives to the Omicron variant of SarsCov2 in Campania (in addition to patient zero, his wife and two children), the only ones currently ascertained in Italy.

From here, the checks carried out by the ASL of Caserta on the primary school children who attend the two boys. The swabs on classmates, however, were all negative. The ASL first carried out a zero swab, negative result, then a new swab, also negative, after 5 days. Finally, yesterday, a third swab after 10 days, also negative. As a precaution, however, the ASL, as reported by Russo in an interview with Fanpage.it, has decided to keep the two classes in quarantine for 15 days, which together with a third that shares some teachers with the first two, will return probably in the classroom on Friday. At the moment there are about 60 zero patient contacts: in addition to the pupils, also the teachers. The Eni manager, yesterday morning, received a call from the mayor of Caserta, Carlo Marino, with whom he congratulated on the efficiency of the health care offered by the ASL of Caserta. According to the ASL, patient zero is almost on the mend.