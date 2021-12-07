Omicron variant, the United States covered up everything? The bomb of the New York Times – Libero Quotidiano





The Omicron variant would make its appearance in the United States even before its official discovery, which took place in South Africa a few weeks ago. This is a rather concrete hypothesis, made by various experts and reported by New York Times. Patient zero in this case would have been a health analyst from Minneapolis, who attended a convention in New York from November 19 to 21.





They had attended that event, organized in Manhattan, within three days about 53 thousand people. The man then tested positive on November 23, a day before scientists learned of the new variant in Africa. An unknown mutation that the World Health Organization had not yet given a name. Now, however, laboratory tests have confirmed that in that virus sample there were already Omicron’s own mutations.





Before this discovery, however, the first official case in the US was detected four days ago, on 2 December. It was an infected individual in California. At a press conference, Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser of the White House had made it known that the symptoms were “mild” and that the patient, who returned from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on the 29, was in isolation. After the registration of the first case, the White House coordinator working on the Covid front, Jeff Zients, had assured: “We are ready to respond to the challenge of the Omicron variant with science and quickly”.



