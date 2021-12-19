Omicron variant, the US “risks 1 million cases a day”. And Germany looks to the vaccination obligation

The United States is likely to have a million of new Coronavirus cases per day by the end of January. More than double the peak of last winter, caused by the Omicron variant. This is the alarm raised by the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, on his last day at the head of the institute. Collins, who led the Nih for 12 years, he spoke in an interview with the radio station Npr: “I know people are tired. But the virus is not tired of us, it is finding a way to change every couple of months, to become more contagious ». Even the US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, a councilor of the Biden administration, had spoken today, December 19, of the “extraordinary spreading capacity” of the variant, which is already “raging in the world”.

Berlin: “No to lockdown before Christmas”

In Germany, the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is preparing to face the first real pandemic emergency of the new Scholz government. The new variant of the Coronavirus is causing new infections to spike across Europe, and some countries such as Holland have focused on restrictive measures for the holiday period. However, Germany seems to want to avoid a return to confinement, preferring rather to speak of obligation. “There won’t be a lockdown before Christmas. But we will have a fifth wave, because we have passed a critical number of Omicron infections, ”Lauterbach said. “This wave can no longer be completely stopped but it can be fought with mandatory vaccines. This is my firm belief ». The European Commission is also focusing on vaccines, which announced a new agreement for a plus in deliveries with Pfizer / BioNTech in the first three months of 2022. Last Thursday, December 16, Brussels also agreed with Moderna to deliver additional doses in the first quarter. of the new year.

In the United Kingdom over 82,000 nine cases

In Europe, the worst situation is undoubtedly recorded in the United Kingdom, which, like last year, is preparing for a Christmas decimated by infections. Others have been sequenced in the last 24 hours 12,133 cases of Omicron (in further increase compared to 10,059 yesterday), for a total of +82,886 Covid-19 cases tracked in 24 hours. The figure is slightly down from the peaks of the last few days, when they exceeded 90 thousand cases per day, but at the weekend the figures are usually lower. Compared to three weeks ago – that is, before the detection of Omicron’s diffusion – the increase in positives is of 127%. In Ireland, meanwhile, the mutation has become dominant among the recorded cases.

Cover image: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH

Read also: