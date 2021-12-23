Omicron variant, “third dose AstraZeneca raises antibodies”

AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine, Vaxzevria, “significantly increases antibody levels against the Omicron variant” of the coronavirus. This is what emerges from a laboratory study conducted by the University of Oxford, who analyzed the levels of neutralizing antibodies obtained for the new mutant after a third dose of the vaccine and found that these levels were similar to those achieved after two doses against the Delta variant.

THE Neutralization titers for Omicron increased compared to those obtained after the second dose and the levels observed following the recall were higher than the neutralizing antibodies found in the recovered., that is, in people who had previously been infected and had passed Covid by variants Alpha, Beta, Delta and original strain of the virus. Sera from people who had taken the third booster dose for a month “neutralized the Omicron variant to levels broadly similar to those seen one month after the second dose versus the Delta variant.” This is important because, the experts explain, “two doses of Vaxzevria have been associated with protection against the Delta variant in real-world studies.” So the same protective effect should also be achieved with Omicron.

The study included samples of 41 vaccinated with three doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and was conducted “independently by Oxford researchers,” reads the statement released by the Anglo-Swedish company. The results of the work are available online on the ‘bioRxiv’ prepress server. “It is very encouraging to see that current vaccines have the potential to protect against Omicron after a third dose,” notes Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University and one of the study’s researchers. “These findings support the use of boosters as part of national vaccination strategies, particularly to limit the spread of disturbing variants, including Omicron.”

The Vaxzevria vaccine, adds Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s Executive Vice President Biopharmaceutical Research & Development, “plays an important role in vaccination programs around the world and this data gives us confidence that it should be given as a booster.” It is also “important – Pangalos points out – to look beyond antibodies to better understand how vaccines offer protection against Omicron. As we understand this variant better, we believe we will find that the T cell response provides lasting protection against serious illness and hospital admissions.” “.

Another laboratory study provides data to support the effect of Vaxzevria against Omicron even in vaccinated with two doses. Double dose that “maintains neutralizing activity against Omicron, although a decrease compared to the original strain was observed,” the note reads. AstraZeneca is now gathering real-world evidence evaluating efficacy against Omicron with academics from the Southern African region. It is also analyzing blood samples from participants in the company’s Phase II / III study to evaluate the neutralizing activity of the third dose against Omicron for both Vaxzevria and the next-generation investigational vaccine, AZD2816. Data from these studies are expected shortly.

While data already available against multiple variants, excluding Omicron, support the use of a booster with this shield product “as part of a homologous or heterologous schedule”. The reference is to a sub-analysis of studies COV001 and COV002 which showed that a third dose of Vaxzevria given at least six months after the second increased antibody levels 6-fold and maintained T cell response. It also resulted in increased antibody levels. neutralizing activity against Alpha, Beta and Delta variants, compared to a two-dose regimen. In the study, the third dose of Vaxzevria “was less reactogenic than the first dose.” Furthermore, the COV-BOOST study showed that a third dose of Vaxzevria induced “significantly higher” immune responses against Delta and parent strain following a primary series with the same or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.