Omicron variant, third dose covid vaccine effective after 14 days

The booster dose of the covid vaccine raises protection against the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 already two weeks later from the administration, while on the front of the therapies many monoclonal antibodies seem to lose power and efficacy against the new mutant. To take stock of what we know so far about Omicron is the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) in the Faqs published online and via social media.

Read also

“At the moment – explains the ISS – there are still limited data on the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron. The results in Great Britain indicate a significant reduction in vaccination efficacy against Omicron symptomatic disease compared to that from Delta after two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. However, there was a higher efficacy against symptomatic disease 2 weeks after the booster, comparable to or slightly lower than that against Delta. A study not yet peer reviewed also reports a loss of cycle efficacy primary compared to hospitalization, although of a lower level than symptomatic disease “.

The ISS reiterates that “vaccines remain essential to reduce the risk of serious illness and death, so it is essential to increase coverage as quickly as possible both with the completion of the primary course for those who have not yet done so and with doses a reminder for those who have completed primary school or for those who have been healed for more than four months “.

As for Covid treatments, the ISS continues, “corticosteroids and IL6 antagonists” (interleukin 6) remain “effective in the treatment of severe patients. As for other treatments, it is noted that some studies observe a loss of efficacy of many monoclonal antibodies due to mutations present in the Omicron variant “.

On the Omicron diagnosis front, nothing changes: “The normal tests already in use based on PCR are able to detect the infection even in the presence of the Omicron variant – explains the ISS – Rapid antigenic tests that are directed towards the nucleocapsid protein they retain their diagnostic capacity “.