Omicron variant: those who have transited in South Africa and in other 7 countries urgently contact the Bergamo Ats

The note from the Bergamo Health Protection Agency: urgent notice for people who have transited or stayed in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and eSwatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia.

To contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in its Omicron variant, the Bergamo Health Protection Agency is operational to implement the latest provisions of the Ministry of Health.

In particular, the Minister of Health (with the Ordinance in force from November 26 to December 15 2021) has imposed restrictions / bans on entry / transit in Italy for those who have stayed / transited in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and eSwatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia in the previous fourteen days.

The ordinance also provides for the obligation for people who are already in Italy starting from 12 November last, after staying / passing through one or more of the countries listed above, to contact the Prevention Department urgently. of the healthcare company competent for the area, even in the absence of symptoms compatible with Covid-19.

The Health Protection Agency will have the mandatory molecular swabs as well as the required quarantine arrangements. Therefore, persons affected by the obligations of the ordinance are invited to contact with due urgency at the following telephone numbers 035.2270585 – 586.

