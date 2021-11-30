Omicron variant: urgent notice from Ats

The Health Protection Agency will arrange the mandatory molecular swabs as well as the required quarantine provisions.

To contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in its Omicron variant, the Bergamo Health Protection Agency is operational to implement the latest provisions of the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus variant Omicron: urgent notice from Ats

In particular, the Minister of Health (with the Ordinance in force from November 26 to December 15 2021) has imposed restrictions / bans on entry / transit in Italy for those who have stayed / transited in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and Swatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia in the previous fourteen days.

The Ordinance also provides for the obligation for people who are already in Italy starting from last November 12, after staying / passing through one or more of the countries listed above, to contact the Prevention Department urgently. of the health authority responsible for the area, even in the absence of symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

The Health Protection Agency will arrange the mandatory molecular swabs as well as the required quarantine provisions.

Therefore Persons affected by the obligations of the aforementioned Ordinance are invited to get in touch with due urgency at the following telephone numbers 035.2270585 – 586 they let Ats know

The advance in Europe

After Belgium, the first European country to deal with the new variant, it is well established that Omicron has also arrived in Holland, where it seems certain that 61 passengers arriving on flights from South Africa and positive results at Covid have contracted the variant. They were all quarantined in an Amsterdam hotel.

Great Britain is also dealing with the first cases and – news for Boris Johnson – introduces new restrictions: Obligation to wear a mask in shops and on public transport. Plus anyone arriving in the UK will have to undergo a mandatory molecular test and quarantine until the result. While the red list on travel has been extended to other 4 African countries, which have now become 10.