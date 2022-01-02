Omicron variant, vaccine booster reduces hospitalization risk

Omicron variant more contagious, with incubation times that appear to be faster. But, against the new variant of covid, the booster dose reduces the risk of hospitalization. The ISS explained yesterday in the extended report on the coronavirus trend in Italy, talking about the effectiveness of vaccines against serious disease at 97% with the additional dose.

“L’effectiveness in preventing diagnosis and cases of severe disease – in fact, the report reads – it rises to 86.6% and 97.0% respectively in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster“. Furthermore,” the vaccine efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high, since the vaccine efficacy in vaccinated with a complete course of less than 90 days and between 91 and 120 days is respectively 95.7% and 92.6%, while it drops to 88% in vaccinated people who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days“, explains the ISS.

Also in the report the ‘snapshot’ of the pandemic trend in Italy by age group. In the last month, it says, the hospitalization rate in the over-80 range for the unvaccinated (568 per 100,000) is eight times higher than for those fully vaccinated for less than 120 days and 41 times higher than for those vaccinated with booster. The death rate in the ‘over 80’ group, in the period from November 5 to December 5, in the unvaccinated is about ten times higher than in vaccinated with a full cycle within 120 days and 64 times higher than in vaccinated with dose additional / booster.

In addition, a increase in incidence in all age groups: in particular in the population aged 12-19 and the age group under 12 years. “In the 6-11 age group, starting from the second week of October, there is a greater increase in the incidence compared to the rest of the school-age population, with a surge in the last few weeks. a surge in incidence for the 16-19 age group, “the report underlines.

VACCINES IN ITALY: THE NUMBERS

According to what emerges in the latest report Vaccini Anti Covid-19 of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 19.17 yesterday, the doses of the anti Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 111,199,243. The total with at least one dose is 48,059,745 (88.98% of the over 12 population), the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle stands at 46,375,042 (85.86% of the over 12 population) while the total additional dose / booster amounted to 19,597,153 people (63.21% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose or booster who completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months).