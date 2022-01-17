Omicron variant: what are the symptoms? Update January 16th

These days there is nothing but talk of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and what effects it will have on the data relating to infections: but what are the symptoms? Why is it different from the previous ones? Given that there is still no definitive data, as the alarm has been triggered a few weeks ago, it seems certain that the symptoms present themselves in a different way. As reported Humanitas, preliminary data from South Africa – where the variant was first identified – suggest that Omicron may have one greater propagation capacity from one individual to another and a substantial growth advantage over the Delta variant.

Omincron more contagious than Delta

A study from the University of Hong Kong reports The newspaper, shows that the Omicron’s transmissibility could be 70 times faster than the Delta variant. But the effects are different. While Delta attacked the lungs, Omicron seems to replicate more in the bronchi, resulting in fact less dangerous and more similar to a classic flu. In short, it seems that the virus is slowly adapting to humans.

But we repeat: these are preliminary data that must be confirmed in the coming weeks. As study coordinator Chan Chi-wai of the Center for Immunology and Infection at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park says, ‘the severity of the disease in humans is not only determined by the replication of the virus, but also by the host immune response to infection‘.

What are the symptoms of Omicron

Compared to previous variants, Omicron appears to present with different symptoms. What are the first symptoms of Omicron detected so far? The messenger reports that based on data from Great Britain, where it is currently widespread, Omicron has cold-like symptoms.

Instead of severe cough, fever and loss of taste and smell, the first symptom to present is the cold (runny nose, itchy throat, sneezing) accompanied by fatigue, body aches and headaches. This was stated and confirmed by Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the immunologist who sequenced the Omicron variant for the first time in South Africa. The daily bulletins talk about few deaths in proportion to the positives.

UPDATE ON JANUARY 16, 2022: Among the possible symptoms of Omicron detected in the last few weeks we add: