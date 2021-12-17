Omicron variant: what are the symptoms

What symptoms does the Omicron variant cause? Even on this front we still know little, but from London – where the new strain is particularly widespread – some clues about what awaits us are starting to arrive. According to Tim Spector, an epidemiologist who also collaborated on the development of an app (Zoe) to track symptoms from Covid-19, Omicron could be confused in many cases with a simple cold.

“Most people don’t have the classic symptoms,” the scientist told BBC Radio 4. Only a minority of patients would report “fever, cough and loss of smell” while in most cases the symptoms are the classic ones. seasonal ailments: headache, sore throat, runny nose and fatigue. In the presence of this symptomatology in London “it is much more likely that it is Covid than a cold”. Precisely for this reason the epidemiologist invited Londoners to do the molecular test even in the presence of mild symptoms, without waiting to also have fever, cough or loss of smell.

Does the new variant cause a less severe disease?

The fact that many people report common cold symptoms says little or nothing about the severity of the disease. In other words: we do not yet know whether Omicron causes milder disease than Delta or not, a possibility that has also been hinted at by some experts.

A study in South Africa found that the risk of hospitalization with the new variant is 29% lower when compared with the hospitalization rate caused by the D614G mutation in the first wave. A decline which, however, must be contextualized in light of the high number of people already infected (about 70%) in the country before the appearance of the new strain.

Omicron spreads much faster in the bronchi (but less in the lungs)

A research carried out at the University of Hong Kong has instead shown that compared to previous strains Omicron multiplies 70 times faster in the bronchi, but its spread is 10 times less in the lungs than in Delta. This could explain why the new variant is more transmissible, but it could at the same time result in less severe disease.

On the latter aspect Michael Chan Chi-wai, the scientist at the head of the team, however, prefers to be cautious. “The worsening of the disease is determined not only by the speed with which the virus replicates, but also by the body’s immune response.” In addition, he added, “by infecting many more people, a highly infectious virus can cause more disease and death, even though the virus may be less pathogenic.”