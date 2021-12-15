Omicron, von der Leyen: “Dominant in the EU in mid-January”. The British Health Agency: “It is the worst threat since the beginning of the pandemic”

Within “Mid January” there Omicron variant Sara “dominant” in Europe. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen he explained to the plenary of the European Parliament the scenario that is looming in the Old Continent in the coming weeks. Feeling like the wave we are witnessing in recent weeks with “increasing” numbers of positive cases SARS-CoV-2, from sick people of Covid-19, of hospitalizations to the hospital and to dead in Europe they are due “almost exclusively” to Delta variant. While “on the horizon” looms the stump discovered in South Africa, which is “even more contagious” and causes a number of cases that “Double every 2 or 3 days”. A factor of “concern”, defined the president of the Commission.

President von der Leyen’s alarm is clear and unequivocal. For this reason the Commission, he explained, follows the situation “with a mixture of worry and trust “. On the one hand it has defined itself “sad” like “many of you, due to the fact that the Christmas it will be overshadowed once again by the pandemic ”but“ on the other hand I have faith, because we have the force ei means to overcome the pandemic in the long term “. First, he warned, he will have to face one “Double challenge”: “Covid-19 cases have increased massively in Europe. There are some member states that have the contagion rates higher than ever “.

The Old Continent, he added, sees “an increasing number of people falling ill, a burden that is worsening on hospitals and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths”. And it is “important to be aware of the fact that this large increase in the number of infections is almost exclusively due to the Delta variant, what worries me is that we now see a new variant, Omicron, on the horizon, which apparently is even more contagious ”.

Among the main databases to estimate the impact of the South African variant in the coming months comes from United Kingdom, among the European countries with the highest prevalence and, at the same time, the largest data of sequencing. TO London Omicron is already responsible for almost 50% of cases and the same situation will soon occur in the other provinces of the United Kingdom. The numbers so far recorded in England has pushed Jenny Harries, the UK’s number one Health Safety Agency (Ukhsa), to define the variant as “probably the most significant threat for the public health since the beginning of the pandemic “.

Speaking before a British Parliament committee, Harries added that i incoming data in the next few days they will be “Disconcerting” compared to those of the other variants. According to the expert, a situation could arise “Very worrying” for the seal of public health service, which is under pressure for Covid and a series of organizational problems of older date.