World

Omicron, von der Leyen: “Dominant in the EU in mid-January”. The British Health Agency: “It is the worst threat since the beginning of the pandemic”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Within “Mid January” there Omicron variant Sara “dominant” in Europe. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen he explained to the plenary of the European Parliament the scenario that is looming in the Old Continent in the coming weeks. Feeling like the wave we are witnessing in recent weeks with “increasing” numbers of positive cases SARS-CoV-2, from sick people of Covid-19, of hospitalizations to the hospital and to dead in Europe they are due “almost exclusively” to Delta variant. While “on the horizon” looms the stump discovered in South Africa, which is “even more contagious” and causes a number of cases that “Double every 2 or 3 days”. A factor of “concern”, defined the president of the Commission.

President von der Leyen’s alarm is clear and unequivocal. For this reason the Commission, he explained, follows the situation “with a mixture of worry and trust “. On the one hand it has defined itself “sad” like “many of you, due to the fact that the Christmas it will be overshadowed once again by the pandemic ”but“ on the other hand I have faith, because we have the force ei means to overcome the pandemic in the long term “. First, he warned, he will have to face one “Double challenge”: “Covid-19 cases have increased massively in Europe. There are some member states that have the contagion rates higher than ever “.

The Old Continent, he added, sees “an increasing number of people falling ill, a burden that is worsening on hospitals and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths”. And it is “important to be aware of the fact that this large increase in the number of infections is almost exclusively due to the Delta variant, what worries me is that we now see a new variant, Omicron, on the horizon, which apparently is even more contagious ”.

Among the main databases to estimate the impact of the South African variant in the coming months comes from United Kingdom, among the European countries with the highest prevalence and, at the same time, the largest data of sequencing. TO London Omicron is already responsible for almost 50% of cases and the same situation will soon occur in the other provinces of the United Kingdom. The numbers so far recorded in England has pushed Jenny Harries, the UK’s number one Health Safety Agency (Ukhsa), to define the variant as “probably the most significant threat for the public health since the beginning of the pandemic “.

Speaking before a British Parliament committee, Harries added that i incoming data in the next few days they will be “Disconcerting” compared to those of the other variants. According to the expert, a situation could arise “Very worrying” for the seal of public health service, which is under pressure for Covid and a series of organizational problems of older date.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 12 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Apocalyptic eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia: thousands of people fleeing, many deaths are feared

2 weeks ago

Covid in Great Britain, Johnson changes the rules for travel and “closes” the country- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Cheerful, fun and cuddly, this little-known dog breed is ideal for apartment living with children and the elderly

1 week ago

Home, here is the EU plan for energy efficiency. From 2030 the most polluting from class G to F, the new zero emissions

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button