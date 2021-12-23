Omicron wave, record infections in France and the UK. Restrictions throughout Europe

Hollie Adams via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Signs outside a Covid-19 testing center in Camden on December 23, 2021 in London, England. Yesterday, the government reported that it administered 1.06 million first, second and third Covid-19 vaccine jabs, of which 968,665 were boosters. More than half of its adult population has received a booster now, as it races to head off a surge of infections driven by the virus’s more contagious Omicron variant. (Photo by Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

The infections in Europe do not stop, driven by the Omicron variant, and the States are moving to stricter measures to try to stem the new wave of infections. The United Kingdom is experiencing record-breaking infections, in Spain Catalonia has decided on a curfew and Greece has banned the celebrations for Christmas and New Year. Experts from the World Health Organization are still studying the transmissibility and dangerousness of Omicron, even if the first data are comforting. In the meantime, however, given the rapid increase in cases – records of infections in the UK, France and Italy – the governments of the various countries are re-evaluating their action plans.

United Kingdom, record cases

The UK has detected 119,789 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, a 139% increase from 50,023 new cases recorded on Thursday two weeks ago. 147 people died of Covid-related causes, compared to 146 last Thursday. UK health secretary Sajid Javid said ministers will not impose new restrictions on England before Christmas, despite Wednesday seeing new cases exceed 100,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Spain, curfew in Catalonia

In Spain, there were 60,041 new infections. Although other regions have a less rigorous approach, the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will prohibit residents from leaving their homes between 1 and 6 am from and including 24 December. Reuters reports that the region has gotten court approval for a night curfew, while Madrid has pledged to distribute millions of extra tampon kits to try to protect itself against the Omicron variant. Southern Murcia has also told non-essential service businesses to close at 1am, thus limiting meeting opportunities, in a country where bars and restaurants usually stay open late into the night. The intent, said the regional leader of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, “is to try to limit, during the Christmas period, the social interactions in which no mask is used”.

France, no barrels in Paris

France announces 88,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally in the country since the start of the pandemic. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the rules could change soon. Meanwhile, the city hall of the capital Paris has announced the cancellation of the fireworks and concerts scheduled on the Champs-Elysées on the evening of December 31st. The French scientific committee for the Covid emergency has called on the government to introduce a squeeze stating that “the authorities must be able to adopt significant restrictive measures, including, where appropriate, limitation of collective activities or curfews”.

Greece, no to public celebrations

Greece banned public Christmas and New Year celebrations and mandated wearing masks in open spaces. The measures will come into force on Friday morning and also include the obligation for citizens to wear two high protection masks or masks (FFP2) on public transport and in supermarkets. Foreign visitors are “strongly encouraged” to swab two days after arrival. Health Minister Thanos Plevris said further measures are expected in the new year, especially in entertainment and sports events, to avert another lockdown. The new cases in the last 24 hours are 5,635 and 71 deaths.

Germany, infections go down, restrictions increase

In Germany the infections go down: the new infections registered in the last 24 hours were 44,927 against the 45,659 yesterday and 51,301 a week ago. Deaths are also decreasing: in the last 24 hours there have been 425, compared to 453 a week ago. In the country, a “big wave” is expected linked to the Omicron variant in early 2022, as German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told Der Spiegel newspaper. In the country there will be a limitation of private gatherings between vaccinated people up to a maximum of ten people starting from December 28th. Even big events, including football matches, will be held without an audience. Also from December 28th the discos will close. And restrictions have been imposed on those arriving from other countries.

Switzerland, population in favor of a lockdown of unvaccinated people

In Switzerland, the employment rate of intensive care units is at its highest since the beginning of the pandemic, with 81%, as indicated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). One in two people in the country say they are in favor of imposing confinement on unvaccinated people and two thirds of Swiss, according to a survey reported by the Keystone-Ats agency, approve the introduction of the 2G certificate rule (from the German “geimpft” and “Genesen”, vaccinated or cured), announced last Friday by the government. From Monday, therefore, only the vaccinated and recovered will have access to restaurants, cinemas, gyms and museums.

Austria, curfew for bars and restaurants

Austria from December 27 has opted for a new tightening: curfew for bars and restaurants at 10 pm and some restrictions for public events. The president of the emergency task force, Katharina Reich, has invited the Austrians to give up the New Year’s Eve parties: Celebrate if possible outdoors, in a small context and only with vaccinated people ”. In Austria there were 2,269 new infections and 29 deaths.

Belgium, stop at markets and sporting events

As of December 26, Brussels will ban mass events, such as Christmas markets and sporting events. The theaters and cinemas will be closed and shops will only be allowed two visitors at a time. Belgium recorded 5,838 new cases and 32 deaths.

Poland, cases on the decline but Omicron is feared

Poland has reported 17,156 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, according to Polskie Radio, a decrease of 37.5% from the 27,459 recorded on Thursday two weeks ago. Poland’s most recent spate saw a spike in cases in late November and early December and has receded in recent weeks. But Omicron – with 14 cases detected so far in Poland – has raised fears of a resurgence. Another 616 people died from Covid on Thursday, a 10% increase from 561 deaths two weeks ago.