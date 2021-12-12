Omicron way out of the pandemic?

“We don’t have to rush to conclusions, but the Omicron variant could be a kind of natural vaccine that brings us closer to the end of the pandemic.” The words that Russian President Vladimir Putin has entrusted to the newspapers of the Rbc group may not be so far-fetched, as they are reflected in the hypotheses advanced by some experts in the sector, even in Switzerland.

In particular, the predictions, entrusted to Twitter, by Isabella Eckerle, virologist and co-director of the Center for Emerging Viral Diseases of the University and University Hospitals of Geneva had some echo: “This virus could generate the final wave and the “ticket” that leads us into the endemic situation (present locally and therefore no longer pandemic, ed). A variant so contagious that soon there will be no more seronegative people without immunity, with even the vaccinated who will be infected “.

Wave covered by less gravity, vaccines and healings

Isabella Eckerle, based on the hypothesis that Omicron is more contagious but less severe than Delta, predicts that soon, perhaps in January, the new variant will lead “to a high number of infections in a short time and in all age groups”. Fortunately, however, Omicron’s presumed lower severity and the protection afforded by healings and vaccines “will further reduce the risk of severe disease.”

At great cost

In other words: Omicron could hasten the end of the pandemic. According to Eckerle, however, this happy ending risks, at least in Switzerland, to come after yet another period of difficulty for the health system, weakened by the current wave of the Delta variant which Omicron threatens to overlap: “The challenge will be to prepare for a short massive wave of Omicron, especially in terms of health care “, because in fact it is still unclear what” the severity of the disease generated by Omicron in vulnerable groups, ie most children, immunosuppressed and unvaccinated “and why “Health personnel are sometimes in short supply”. It is therefore also to protect the hospital system that the virologist invites “those who can get the vaccine boosters” to do so “as soon as possible”. Doubts remain in any case: “Will Delta stay? Will there be another variant? ”Asks the researcher.

© CdT / Gabriele Putzu