Ómicron: What are the symptoms of the variant that affect vaccinated people?

The wave of the omicron variant appears to continue to infect people around the world after months of spreading to those with the highest protection against covid-19.

A spike in the rate of infections prompted England to re-implement plan B restrictions in December, including mandatory mask wearing in public places, a return to working from home and some travel bans.

The omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, was confirmed in December as dominant in the United Kingdom.

But thanks to falling numbers in recent weeks, England has returned to implementing plan A measures and the government is considering scrapping the covid-19 self-isolation rule within weeks.

On Thursday, 66,638 cases of covid-19 were reported in the UK, with the death toll rising by 206, bringing the total to 159,158. Although omicron has a higher transmission rate than delta, there have been fewer deaths and hospitalizations with the newer variant.

Here, we take a look at some of the most common symptoms of the new variant in people on a full vaccination schedule, and two early warning signs that you might have it.

Most common symptoms in people with a complete vaccination schedule

Researchers in Norway conducted a study in which they interviewed 111 of 117 guests at a party on November 26, 2021 where there was an omicron outbreak. Of the group interviewed, 66 had confirmed cases of covid-19 and there were another 15 possible cases of the virus.

Of the 111 participants, 89 percent had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine and none had received a booster shot.

According to findings published in the journal of infectious diseases and epidemiology eurosurveillancethere were eight key symptoms among the group of partygoers with a full vaccination schedule.

(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

These were cough, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever, and sneezing.

The study found that cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in the vaccinated people, while sneezing and fever were the least common.

Public health experts have also added nausea to the list of symptoms in vaccinated people who have contracted the omicron variant.

Although the vaccine protects against the most serious risks of the virus, it is still possible to get covid-19 even if you have both vaccines and a booster.

The mild intensity of symptoms makes it difficult for people to distinguish the virus from a common cold.

But according to Professor Tim Spector, one of the people behind the ZOE Symptom Study app, around 50 per cent of “‘new colds’ today are, in fact, covid.”

Two early warning signs that you might have omicron

Experts also suggest that there are two distinct symptoms that could be a sign that a positive test is just around the corner: fatigue and dizziness or fainting.

More than just feeling tired, fatigue can translate into physical pain by causing muscle pain or weakness, headaches, and even blurred vision and loss of appetite.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private physician and president of the South African Medical Association, commented for good morning britain that fatigue was one of the main symptoms of omicron when the variant emerged in South Africa.

In fact, 40 percent of women reported suffering from fatigue due to Covid-19 compared to a third of men, according to a Web MD survey that asked users how often they felt fatigue from Dec. 23. to January 4.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dizziness or fainting is the second sign that you might have omicron. A new report from Germany suggested there is a link between fainting and omicron after doctors in Berlin found that Covid-19 was causing recurrent fainting in a 35-year-old patient admitted to hospital.

the german newspaper Ärztezeitung He said doctors could see a “clear connection” between the infection and the fainting spells.

Scientists warning of a premature end to covid-19 restrictions in England

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is continuing to push plans to end all nationwide Covid-19 restrictions in England a month earlier than planned, a move scientists have called “either very brave or very stupid”.

On Wednesday, the prime minister said that, “provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, I hope we can end the latest national restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, at one month’s notice.”

To be sure, in the UK there has been a significant drop in new infections since early January, when the highly transmissible omicron variant pushed infections to over 200,000 a day.

The current number of cases is now about a third of that: the seven-day average as of Sunday is 69,296, the lowest since mid-December.

Public transport users wearing face masks exit a London Underground station on January 21, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

Hospitalizations are also falling, but government data shows there are still more hospitalized patients receiving treatment for the virus now than during most of 2021.

Looking at the numbers, there were 13,126 people in hospital due to the coronavirus as of February 10, 2022. Discounting the recent peak in January, the number of people in hospital had not been at such a high level since February 26, 2021.

Professor Tim Spector, who leads the app Zoe study of covid-19 at King’s College London, said removing five days of isolation for infected people was “madness”.

“I think it’s… to give the impression that Britain, that the UK has beaten covid, I think that’s the totally wrong way to go about it,” he concluded.