Omicron, what do we know about the sleep paralysis it can cause

Some people from the UK, it turns out positive, reported that they experienced a further symptom: the sleep paralysis. Here’s what it is, how to recognize it (and possibly treat it) and how serious it is considered by experts.

Sleep paralysis: what is the Omicron variant and what does it have to do with it

Sleep paralysis is a disorder that occurs while you sleep. Basically, just before going to sleep, but also just before waking up, you are unable to move and speak. According to the description of the NHS, the British National Health System, the sleep paralysis “could be frightening“, But is not serious.

In fact, in most cases, according to the NHS it is harmless and most people experience it at most a couple of times in their life. The data, however, say that since the pandemic spread, there have been more reports from patients who have reported experiencing sleep paralysis. Number increased even more with the spread of the Omicron variant.

Sleep paralysis, patient and expert testimonials

Several UK online newspapers have re-launched the comments of several people who, on social, say they are positive and suffer from sleep paralysis. Regardless of this particular disorder, however, those more generically related to rest have increased significantly since the world had to deal with the health emergency. It may have affected not so much the virus itself, as the lockdown and it disruption of social life.

Kat Lederle, a doctor expert in sleep therapy, told the ‘Mail Online’ that “it could be the virus that has an impact on sleep regulation in the brain, given that neurological effects from Covid have been reported.” But the scientist then added that she believes that the increase in cases of sleep paralysis is more likely “due to the stress resulting from major changes in the way we are living our lives.”

What Happens During Sleep Paralysis

During sleep paralysis, you are not actually sleeping. This is why it is clearly felt. Basically, those affected by this disorder are awake but cannot move or speak. He cannot even, paradoxically, open his eyes: it is as if he is there REM phase register a short circuit.

According to the NHS explanation, sleep paralysis makes it possible to even experience the sensation of a presence in the room, as if someone is pushing us down. This is why many people describe it as’terrifying‘. What is certain is that these unpleasant experiences can also last different minutes.

Hence, it is believed that the Omicron variant (WHO explained why it skipped the Nu and Xi names that would have arrived before Omicron according to the Greek alphabet adopted to define the Covid variants) may be responsible for the spread of sleep paralysis, but there is no empirical certainty at the moment. As for the rest of the symptoms, would be similar to those of a cold: runny nose, sore throat, cold, muscle aches and fatigue, headache, back pain. Regardless, of course, of age.