Omicron, what drugs to take and how to treat yourself at home

The advice of Professor Patrizia Rovere Querini, immunologist at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The Omicron variant of the Covid like a flu, at least for the vaccinated: now more and more virologists support it. And as aflu, Omicron will increasingly be taken care of at home with medications over the counter, giving little or no symptoms. But how should you care if you are paucisymptomatic? What are the medications right to take? “First of all it must be said that the first indications from South Africa and the United Kingdom indicate that the Omicron variant it spreads rapidly, is less dangerous than Delta and gives milder symptoms, ”confirms Professor Patrizia Rovere Querini, immunologist, head of the Territorial Hospital Integration Program of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. “A US study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that anyone with the Omicron variant it can help spread the virus, even if vaccinated. In our experience it is difficult to assess the virulence of the variant because in Italy it is found to infect individuals mostly vaccinated with different doses. The situation changes if we are talking about fragile individuals, immunosuppressed, or elderly people with previous pathologies and unvaccinated adults who represent the categories of people who are now hospitalized ”, continues Professor Rovere Querini.

Omicron: lungs less affected –

One of the reasons why the Covid caused by the Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus it is less severe than the previous variants, and in particular the Delta, is because today it would seem to focus on the upper respiratory tract, saving the lungs. “From in vitro and in vivo laboratory studies it is emerging that Omicron it more readily infects cells in the upper airways and does not appear to attack cells deep into the lung as was the case with the previous variants. Even in this case, however, in daily clinical practice, it is difficult to distinguish whether it is the less aggressive variant or the protection offered by vaccines “.

How to treat yourself at home: drugs against Omicron –

Given Omicron’s high number of symptoms, here are some indications on how to treat yourself at home: “Anti-inflammatories And paracetamol – says Professor Rovere Quirini – are the cornerstones of the therapy of the viral phase of the disease. There antibiotic therapy it doesn’t seem to help, unless you think of a concomitant bacterial infection. If the disease is confined to the viral phase, which is the most desirable occurrence, the symptoms should resolve within a period of 5 and 7 days. Therapy can then be suspended. If after three days of symptoms the general practitioner assesses that the patient is at risk of developing into a severe form, contact the outpatient centers Covid in charge of dispensing i new antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. It should be remembered, as also indicated by AIFA (the Italian Medicines Agency, ed), that these drugs are effective only if given within the first 5/7 days “.

Omicron and drugs: monoclonal antibodies and antivirals –

It will be the general practitioner, in the event of a worsening, to determine whether a possible hospitalization is necessary, explains the immunologist, who advises against going to the emergency room except in the case of respiratory failure. “Your doctor will evaluate your general condition. As mentioned, in patients who are at high risk of progression a Covid severe despite the completion of the vaccination cycle there is the possibility of therapy with new antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. At the moment these therapies are dispensed by Covid outpatient centers in the area which, in case of need, the general practitioner can contact for an appointment. Access to the emergency room it must be limited to patients with respiratory insufficiency who, if left on the territory, would be at risk of life “.