Omicron, what to do in case of fever? Since when to worry and which drug is recommended

There fever is one of the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by Sars Cov-2 infection. It is one of the most common, along with colds, sore throats, muscle weakness. But what is it to do with the rising temperature? It is essential to stay at home and talk to your family doctor, pediatrician or doctor. In fact, the fever come on 37.5 ° C up is not the only symptom of Covid, and the expert can direct you to a swab test to check for the presence of the coronavirus. An important clinical sign is the duration of fever, which is why it must be constantly monitored, especially if it exceeds 39 ° C. With the Omicron variant it is a common symptom, albeit less so than a sore throat.

Fever is usually the sign that it is happening a defense response of the organism. Basically, there is a battle between the immune system and the virus. For this reason, the doctor is right to check that everything is going well. In fact, together with the fever, there could be other symptoms that photograph further needs of the body and that could tell us what the evolution of the disease is.

What to do in case of fever?

In case of symptoms such as fever, or joint or muscle pain (unless there is a clear contraindication to their use), theAifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, recommends the use of paracetamol or NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). But other medicines, for other symptoms, may be given by the doctor based on his judgment. The “routine” use of antibiotics is not recommended. Their “unjustified” use can determine the onset and spread of bacterial resistance that could compromise the response to future antibiotic therapies.

Last updated: Tuesday 18 January 2022, 12:22



