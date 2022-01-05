Omicron: what we know, what can happen, what we can do

Dr. Guido Silvestri on the Pills of Optimism Facebook page tries to put some order on the tumultuous discoveries of recent days on Omicron, trying to be accurate, clear and understandable. Pills of optimism tries to reason in a scientific way on the data of Covid infections, of the disease, of vaccines. The optimism of knowledge, explain the administrators, Guido Silvestri himself and Chiara Barbieri Ardigò.

WHAT WE KNOW

1. Omicron is very different from Delta and other variants of SARS-CoV-2, with 45 amino acid mutations compared to the Wuhan strain, including 30 in the Spike protein and 15 in the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD), which is the part of Spike that binds to the ACE2 receptor.

2. Omicron is clearly more transmissible than Delta & co, and in fact it is replacing them almost everywhere in the world. This increased transmission appears to be linked to a high affinity for the ACE2 receptor and the ability to bypass antibody immune responses (and perhaps a better ability to survive in aerosols).

3. Omicron is clearly less pathogenic than Delta in experimental animals (several independent studies have confirmed this finding) and appears to cause less severe disease in humans, with a reduction in the risk of hospitalization per hour estimated at 67-80%.

4. The lower pathogenicity of Omicron seems to be linked to the lower ability to infect cells and form syncytia in deep lung tissue, which corresponds to a lower risk of developing severe pneumonia (all in the face of an increased ability to infect the cells of upper airways).

5. Omicron’s reduced ability to infect the lung appears to be related to the TMPRSS2 enzyme’s inability to cleave the Spike between S1 and S2 subunits, making it difficult for the virus to enter cells using cell surface fusion (while entry is optimized using “endosomal fusion”, which occurs in the cells of the upper airways).

6. The lower ability of TMPRSS2 to cleave Omicron’s Spike appears to be due to three mutations in the area of ​​the famous polybasic furin cleavage site (PRRAR), known as H655Y, N679K, and P681H (note that the latter is ‘different from Delta’s typical P681R mutation).

7. It is currently unclear whether and to what extent the mutations that facilitate the entry via endosomal fusion of SARS-CoV-2 into upper airway cells are “structurally” related to those that limit the capacity of TMPRSS- 2 to cleave S1 / S2 (and thus to infect the deep lung). This point needs to be investigated as soon as possible, in my opinion.

8. Omicron contains an interesting and poorly characterized mutation (called I142V) in nsp-14, a non-structural protein 14, whose N-terminal domain encodes an exonuclease involved in the proof-reading of RNA-dependent RNA polymerase – in other words, it is a mutation in a protein that could affect the mutagenic capacity of the virus.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN

1. The best scenario is that Omicron spreads while remaining as such or perhaps further refining its ability to give an upper respiratory tract infection (the so-called “cooling”, which some have already hypothesized); in this case the wave could be very high in terms of numbers of infections, but also quite rapid over time (see Gauteng), and with lower lethality than the previous waves.

2. The intermediate scenario is that Omicron, despite the reduced lethality, eventually causes a significant absolute mortality in non-vaccinated or otherwise immune subjects, especially if elderly or affected by comorbidities, simply as a consequence of the large number of infections (the so-called factor of the “denominator”, which we know however is not infinite).

3. The worst case scenario is that Omicron “backs off” on the three mutations that make it unusable by TMPRSS-2 and then returns to being effective at infecting the lung without losing its increased transmissibility. The probability of this scenario is quite low – also because I cannot imagine a reason why this variant should acquire a clear evolutionary advantage over the previous one. However, this possibility is by no means impossible, and deserves adequate preparation at the vaccine level.

WHAT CAN WE DO

1. Avoid the temptation to think of controlling this virus with methods based on imposing forced separation between people to the bitter end – methods that have already proved to be scarcely useless and certainly unsustainable against the previous variants but also against Omicron itself (see Australia and Holland for two recent examples).

2. Push for universal vaccination, including third doses (which give neutralizing protection against Omicron far in excess of two doses), and especially including VACCINATION OF CHILDREN, including those under 5 as soon as possible. It is important to understand that in this way the minors would be protected in a strong and probably definitive way from eventuality # 3 described above.

3. Try to implement antivirals (in particular paxlovid and the monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab) that are effective against Omicron as soon as possible, using them in a widespread way in all infected subjects “at risk”, such as for example subjects aged over 65 years old and with diseases predisposing to severe COVID.

4. Do not forget to maximize the receptivity of the health service, remembering that COVID will endemic in one way or another, maintaining probable seasonal peaks of incidence (yes, it is seasonal, let’s face it), for which we must be better prepared .

5. Try to make a factual communication, science-based, free of conflicts of interest of any kind, and above all neither catastrophic nor minimizing, but focused on explaining what is happening with clarity and simplicity, guided as always by the optimism that it comes from knowledge.

