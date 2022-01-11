Omicron, which drugs to take at home? Between paracetamol and cortisone, here’s how and when

Who gets infected with the variant Omicron of the Sars Cov-2 virus has milder symptoms and the chance that it can be treated at home is higher. But this minor “viral nastiness”Should not lead us to think that it is possible to treat the disease as if it were a common cold, by aiming for do-it-yourself remedies. The relationship with the general practitioner is fundamental (and remains), who can best advise which treatments to follow. But at home, which medicines can be taken? The indications referred to are those ofAifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, which updated them on the basis of the scientific research that was published over the months.

Omicron, the drugs recommended by Aifa

The acetaminophen or Fans (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can be used in case of fever or joint or muscle pain (unless there are contraindications, such as particular allergies).

And then there are drugs that can only be used in certain specific stages of the disease, starting with corticosteroids, the cortisone family. They are recommended in the people hospitalized with severe Covid-19 who need oxygen. Why not get them right away? There is scientific evidence of clinical benefit only in this particular phase of the disease. If taken in the first few days it could have a negative impact on the immune response. The doctor may consider the use of corticosteroids at home if the clinical picture does not improve within 72 hours and if the oxygen parameters in the blood require the use of oxygen therapy.

Omicron, what do we know about the variant? High ability to infect, but mutations are unknown

When to use heparin

On the heparins there is a whole chapter apart. They are used for the prophylaxis of thromboembolism among people who have acute respiratory infections and reduced mobility (such as, for example, those who are not self-sufficient and live in bed). In this case, their use is recommended and must continue for the entire period of immobility. L’However, routine use of heparins is not recommended in people who have not been hospitalized or who are not bedridden due to infection: there is no evidence of their clinical benefit.

Medicines not to take

Are there any medications that are not recommended? In the the first 72 hours the use of antibiotics such as azithromycin is not recommended. Among other things, antibiotics are not suitable for treating virus infections. In fact, when there is a viral infection, the antibiotic can be considered if the symptoms last from 2 to 3 days and if there is a suspicion of bacterial overlap with the viral one. Furthermore, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are ineffective.