Omicron, which drugs to take for home treatment

The latest data disclosed by health authorities as for the pandemic show quite clearly how the epidemiological picture general in Italy is clearly improving, especially if compared to the situation of the previous two years.

Neglecting the comparison with the spring of 2020 when the whole world held its breath for the new great global enemyeven compared to 2021 the numbers are much more comforting: not so much from the point of view of cases (throughout Europe and not only the number of infections varies from month to month, rising or falling), but from that of hospitals and of department occupationsnot even comparable with respect to the periods of maximum difficulty of sanitary system of our country.

Countering the Omicron variant: the joint action of vaccines and drugs

This situation is the result of both the comforting results of the vaccination campaign – with almost 137 million doses administered and an immune coverage that borders on 95% of the population over 12 – both of the fact that many people who result positive for the virus they no longer need to be treated at one hospital facilitybut they can cope with complications related to the coronavirus through a home treatment.

But what are the drugs to use for who can cure the COVID-19 – and, in particular, the reported infection for the Omicron variant – spending the quarantine in the house?

Medicines for quarantine at home: indications for asymptomatic and seriously ill patients

For the asymptomatic or so-called paucisymptomatic (i.e. the vast majority of positives), treatment is based on the intake of paracetamol and the products named Fans (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). These two types of medicines they are indicated in the event of the appearance of symptoms such as fever, headache and joint pain.

Those who risk the severe illness due to the coexistence of previous pathologies (such as diabetes or obesity) or for a state of impaired one’s immune system (cancer or transplant patients) or even simply for advanced age, may be a candidate for drugs built specifically on SARS-CoV-2. For this category of medicines, the antivirals but also monoclonal antibodies.

The former take action blocking the replication of the viruswhile monoclonals provide the patient with one defensive barrier immediately active. However – as reiterated several times by the professor Giuseppe Remuzzi (director of the “Mario Negri” Institute of Pharmacological Research) – neither have prophylactic effect: to prevent infection, and even more so severe diseasethe only solution at present remains that of vaccines.

Antivirals and monoclonals, what effects on the Omicron variant?

But how do these drugs behave with variants to date much more widespread, that is Omicron and its subvariants?

Antiviral medicines used in Italy at this time (remdesivir, molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) have maintained its effectiveness against new strainsprovided that their administration takes place between 5 and 7 days thereafter onset of symptoms. As for the monoclonal antibodiesthe data show how they proved useful until the arrival of the Delta variantbut unfortunately much less with the appearance of Omicron.