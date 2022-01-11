Omicron, who is hospitalized? 34 percent are swab positive but have other diseases

The Omicron variant is rampant throughout Europe and in Italy the contagion curve remains high, constantly above one hundred thousand cases per day. And there is also an increase in hospitalizations in ordinary wards in a much higher order of magnitude than the numbers of intensive care. An effect that seems to be a consequence of the lower virulence of Omicron compared to Delta which, still today, represents the variant present in the majority of patients currently in serious conditions. But the strong growth in hospitalizations could also be conditioned by another factor. From a study conducted by Fiaso, the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals, 34 percent of hospitalized positive patients are not Covid sick. That is, he is not in hospital for respiratory or pulmonary syndromes and has not developed Covid disease, but requires health care for other diseases and tested positive for pre-admission swab.

According to the data that emerged from the analysis on the admissions of 6 large hospitals and healthcare companies in Italy, one out of three patients, albeit with confirmed infection with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, is hospitalized to treat anything else: trauma, heart attacks, haemorrhages , decompensation, tumors. The study involved Asst Civilian hospitals in Brescia, Irccs San Martino Polyclinic hospital in Genoa, Bologna Irccs Aou Polyclinic, Tor Vergata Polyclinic, San Giuseppe Moscati Hospital in Avellino and Bari Polyclinic, for a total of 550 patients hospitalized in the Covid areas of the six facilities: a sample equal to 4% of the total number of hospitalized in Italian hospitals. The survey was carried out on January 5. Of the 550 patients monitored, 363 (66%) are hospitalized with a diagnosis of lung infection, while 187 (34%) do not show clinical, radiographic and laboratory signs of lung involvement: that is, they were hospitalized not for the virus but with the virus .

Furthermore, patients hospitalized for Covid are much older, with an age of 69, while those infected with no symptoms and hospitalized for other diseases are 56 years old on average. Among the former, only 14% are vaccinated with a full course of three doses or with two doses for less than 4 months, while 27% are vaccinated with three or two doses for less than 4 months. In both groups there is a preponderance of unvaccinated subjects or those who have not yet taken the booster dose.