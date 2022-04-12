Omicron, will Covid return in the fall? How we will face the new wave, between drugs and T factor

The match with the COVID-19 it is not closed at all. On the contrary. The new ones contagions daily, which continue to be many: only today, April 12, are counted more than 83,643 cases and 169 deaths with a positive rate of 14.9%. Very high numbers if compared with those of the first waves, but in any case with a much lower load on hospital structures. But what can happen this fall ?

What the contagions of SARS-CoV-2 have shown very clearly is their evolution in relation to seasonality. The curves, in fact, always lower a little as the heat approaches. Then, they resume in Autumn (between September and October). Thus, an increase in the number of cases could be assumed after a summer decline.

THE DEFENSES

The infections could also increase as a result of one reduction of the effect of vaccines, which in any case has now started to rise again thanks to the third dose. According to what has been ascertained by scientific research, in fact, the antibody charges against Sars Cov-2, after the conclusion of the first immunization cycle, showed a peak within the first month of administration, to then decline in the following months. The third dose, however, showed that it can reduce the rate of infection by about 10 times and of severe disease and deaths by about 20 times.

THE PERSPECTIVES

Could we expect an increase in Covid cases in the fall? Yes, but at this point it can come to the rescue fourth dose of the vaccine. To date, the Ministry of Health, Aifa, the Higher Institute of Health and the Higher Council of Health have provided for the second recall for the over-80s, for residents of the RSA and the categories at risk between 60 and 79 years . This action could contribute to lower the bar of infections between September and October. According to what has been demonstrated so far by scientific research, in fact, the lethality for Covid is greater with increasing age and fragility.

THE VARIATIONS

Meanwhile, the Omicron family (1, 2 and 3), but also the recombinations (such as Xe or Xj), they may continue to spread. One could become prevalent new variant (as happened during the two years of the pandemic). We well understood how Omicron is less “bad” than the Delta, and to have fewer serious complications. Omicron, however, could mutate. And here, we have a crossroads: or it can be lighter (as Omicron proved to be in comparison to Delta, for example), or it may have different symptoms, more serious.

THE T FACTOR

In this case, however, the science has the factor T, the time, which is helping her a lot. Scientists around the world are continuing to search for new drugs and new treatments. A new vaccine could also arrive in the fall a mRna (like Pfizer or Moderna, for example), but calibrated on the Omicron variant. Therefore, we would have an updated discovery that, in the event of an increase in infections, could be useful precisely for strengthen antibody coverage and reduce the future curve again.

DRUGS

Plus, there are antivirals and monoclonal antibodiestreatments that are proving to be effective when taken at the right time, and that is why it is important to deal with the doctor immediately, from the first symptoms, and not to overlook the disease.

RESTRICTIONS

Even in front of a easing of measures, then, the other measures of prevention : masks, distancing, washing hands and avoiding (as far as possible) places at risk. All are good rules that still allow you to reduce the likelihood of getting infected. These are valid advice not only for Covid, but also for all those pathologies whose viruses are transmissible through droplets the droplets of saliva that are released when, for example, we speak.