Omicron: yellow alert in New Delhi, government re-imposes closures – World

A “yellow alert” and new restrictions have been imposed from today in New Delhi to combat the emergence of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid19.

The capital’s schools will be closed again, public transport will travel at half capacity; 50% of customers also in restaurants, bars and all other public places. Closed cinemas, party rooms, theaters, gyms and all amusement parks. No more than twenty people will be admitted to weddings and funerals.

The “yellow alert” in India is triggered when a city registers a positive rate of more than 0.5% for two consecutive days, cases exceed 1,500 in a week and oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied on average 500 for a week.

Delhi recorded a positive rate of 0.55% on Sunday and 0.68% yesterday. “We are not yet in an emergency,” said city governor Arvind Kejriwal, “but we must prevent the virus from spreading. We are ten times better equipped than in the past, but we must follow precautions and not let our guard down. they will continue to be as crowded as in recent days, with too many people without a mask, I will be forced to close them “, he added.

(HANDLE).