Omicron’s BA.2 Variant Is No Longer Stealthy: This We Know

Seems like it’s easier to get

All versions of omicron are highly contagious, so this variant quickly replaced earlier variants of the coronavirus, such as delta. But several studies have shown that BA.2 is even more contagious than BA.1.

In Denmark, for example, scientists studied the spread of these two subvariants among the inhabitants of the same house. They found that people infected with BA.2 were much more likely to infect people they lived with compared to people who carried the BA.1 subvariant. In England, researchers found that, on average, someone with BA.2 spread it more quickly to another person, accelerating its spread within communities.

So far, it’s not inducing another wave in the US and likely won’t.

At the beginning of 2022, the BA.2 was the most common in several countries. By February, it had already become the prevailing sub-variant worldwide, having displaced BA.1. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that BA.2 had risen from 1 percent in early February to 11 percent in early March. It could soon become predominant in the United States as well.

But that doesn’t mean that Americans are in the midst of a new wave of BA.2 that is infecting many other people. When BA.2 became more common in the United States, the total number of new cases dropped by about 95 percent. Globally, the number of new cases per day had dropped to half what it was at its peak in late January.

It is possible that, as many countries relax their measures against the spread of covid, they will give BA.2 the opportunity to cause another increase in cases. According to a report published on March 10 by British scientists, that may be happening there right now.