Omicron’s high transmissibility is not caused by an increased viral load

BOSTON – The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is not due to its higher viral load as might have been hypothesized. Two studies, carried out in Boston and Geneva, suggest that this mutation is more contagious because it better escapes from vaccine-generated or cured antibodies.

The US research was based on basketball players from the American NBA league. It prescribes particularly frequent tests for athletes, offering the Yonatan Grad team of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health a particularly rich pool of subjects to analyze.

Comparisons of PCR tests from the players’ nasal and throat swabs showed that those infected with Omicron had no higher viral load than those infected with the Delta variant. Indeed, this value was even slightly lower.

Benjamin Meyer, a virologist at the University of Geneva, said he was amazed at the results obtained by Grad. “Of course one would think that higher transmissibility is associated with higher viral load,” he says in an article published on the Nature website. and that summarizes both works.

He and his colleagues went a step further in research, measuring not only the viral RNA, but also the number of infectious particles on the swabs of 150 volunteers. With this more rigorous method, no significant difference was found between the viral load of the vaccinated subjects affected by Omicron and those by Delta.

Meyer’s team also examined in detail the samples of subjects vaccinated but still infected with Delta. The researchers found that about half still contained the virus capable of infecting five days after the positive test. They came to a similar conclusion in Boston by analyzing people with Omicron.

There is no clear universal approach to the moment after which infected people are no longer contagious to others. Both studies recommend that authorities impose a negative tampon as a condition for exiting isolation after five days, in addition to well-known measures such as masking and social distancing.