Ómicron’s setback: COVID-19 cases drop in 23 provinces of Argentina but rise in one

Several people go to take a test to detect covid-19 at the Pedro Elizalde Hospital, today, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina



The wave due to the explosive Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to decline in Argentina: cases of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 have dropped 67% over the last two weeks. But the descent occurs at different rates. Among the 24 jurisdictions that make up the country, there are 23 that are registering a decrease in confirmed cases of COVID-19. But only one, the province of La Rioja, still registered an increase of 11% and has its explanation.

Among the jurisdictions that are reporting a reduction in COVID-19 cases, different speeds are already observed in the descents of the curves. At the national level, the wave due to the Omicron variant of concern, which had been detected in November in Africa, was the one that produced the most pronounced growth in cases since the official start of the pandemic in Argentina in March 2020.

In just 4 weeks, confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 836% in the country. It was between December 21 and January 11, when a maximum value of 114,018 daily confirmed cases was reached as a weekly average.

In those weeks, As also happened in other countries of the Northern Hemisphere, the testing centers in large cities were overwhelmed, and the health authorities changed the criteria for diagnosing the infection. (the epidemiological link of each person with another confirmed case of the coronavirus was taken into account) and the isolation guidelines for close contacts (to reduce work absenteeism), and The sale of self-tests in pharmacies was enabled.

After the end of the year holidays, the testing centers for COVID-19 in large cities overflowed / EFE / Enrique García Medina / Archive



Instead, during the last five weeks the cases of people with COVID-19 have been declining. From the second half of January to this week, cases fell 89%. But no one should assume that the pandemic has already ended in Argentina because the community circulation of the coronavirus is still sustained.

In January, the 24 jurisdictions of the country were at high epidemiological risk due to the incidence of reported cases. Instead, this week there are already 2 provinces (Salta and Santiago del Estero) that are at low risk.

“There was an abrupt decline from the third wave in Salta. We believe that it is due to the epidemiological behavior of the Omicron variant, as it happened throughout the country, with a rapid affectation of many people in a short time. No other factors are detected that influence this sudden descent, such as the restrictions in other waves, for example, “he said today to Infobae Analía Acevedo, general director of the epidemiology coordination of the province of Salta.

Another 10 provinces are at medium risk, and 12 jurisdictions are still at a high level due to the number of cases they report, although they are declining: City of Buenos Aires, Province of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Tierra del Fuego, La Pampa, Santa Fe, Corrientes, Formosa, Misiones, Tucumán, Catamarca, and La Rioja.

With Ómicron, the 24 jurisdictions of Argentina were at high epidemiological risk. This week there are already 2 provinces (Salta and Santiago del Estero) that are at low risk / Archive

With the province of La Rioja there is a particular situation. It is the only province that reported an increase in cases in recent weeks according to the open data system of the Ministry of Health. If you look at the reports of COVID-19 cases during the wave by Ómicron by the date of upload of data in the system, the curve was different from the rest of the country.

In the first week of December, 260 weekly cases were registered in that province and since then they have been on the rise according to the data upload date. As of February 15, 445 weekly cases were reportedaccording to data analysis by doctor in physics Jorge Aliaga, from the National University of Hurlingham (UNAHUR).

However, if the cases are analyzed by the date of onset of symptoms in each affected person, the curve began to grow on December 30 to a peak of 1,150 weekly cases for the middle of January and then continued in the current decline of less than 50 cases per week. Like the rest of the country, it would also be with the wave of Ómicron in retreat in La Rioja but there is still a delay in uploading data to the national system”, Aliaga commented to Infobae.

Since the end of last year, Argentina has internal mobility between and within cities similar to the time before the pandemic in 2019 and without border restrictions, and COVID-19 cases have been on the decline since the second half of January. It is not yet a time to relax with preventive care, including vaccination, distancing, the use of a mask and cross and permanent ventilation in closed places. Already more than 79% of the general population has the primary scheme of two doses and more than 35% agreed to a third dose as an additional or reinforcement.

Already more than 79% of the general population has the primary scheme of two doses and more than 35% agreed to a third dose as an additional or as a reinforcement / EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni



The city of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, was one of the first to be hit by Ómicron in December, along with Córdoba, San Luis, Santa Fe and Tierra del Fuego, which received travelers from abroad who had purchased the Omicron infection abroad. During the last two weeks there was a 73% reduction in confirmed cases in the city of Buenos Aires (CABA).

According to Gabriel Battistella, family doctor and undersecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Care of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, he commented today to Infobae: “The COVID-19 case curve is falling sharply in the city of Buenos Aires in a situation like the one that occurred in December in South Africa.” There, in the week of January 18, 14,564 cases of COVID-19 were reported as a weekly average according to data upload date, and they have reached 1,136 weekly cases in the week of February 15.

For the coming months, Battistella insisted on prevention measures: “With autumn, there may be people who are susceptible to catching the coronavirus. Cases could increase again, although that growth would not have a high impact in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.” CABA is the jurisdiction where the first reported cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country and it is the one with the highest number of accumulated cases per 100,000 inhabitants (32,268).

While, In the province of Buenos Aires, confirmed cases also continue to decline but at high values. During the last two weeks, cases were reduced by 67% throughout the Buenos Aires territoryincluding the Conurbano.

“There is no reason to believe that the COVID-19 case curve will not continue to decline in the province. Maybe it will slow down, but going down eventually. At least until the winter season or until there is some change in the profile of the viruses that are in circulation, ”he told Infobae today Enio García, head of advisers to the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires. “We are going to see if this decrease is maintained now with the return to school classes and the greater movement of people that is being observed,” García added.

While the curve of COVID-19 cases goes down, hospitalizations and deaths are also reduced throughout the country. During the wave by Ómicron, the maximum number of hospitalizations in intensive care occurred in the second half of January. As of January 25, 2,846 hospitalized patients per day were reported as a weekly averagebut have dropped by more than 40% since then. In other words, the occupancy of beds in intensive care was again at the levels it was in the second half of September last year when the Delta variant of the coronavirus began to predominate.

Hospitalizations in intensive care were reduced by more than 40% from the maximum in January by Ómicron / EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni



Although it has been the most transmissible variant, Ómicron did not have the same impact in terms of hospitalizations and deaths compared to the first wave of the pandemic during 2020 and the wave due to the Gamma variant between March and August of last year. The big difference is due as he told Infobae Dr. Leda Guzzi, member of the communication commission of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI) to the fact that vaccination coverage in the country already exceeded 65% with the complete scheme in the month of last December. The protection of the vaccines contributed to the fact that immunized people did not develop severe cases or die.

Also -added Guzzi- the Omicron variant infection has a 25% less chance of hospitalization and death. In countries that had had waves due to the Delta variant, the benefit of vaccination was more clearly observed because there were fewer hospitalizations and deaths than previous waves.

Most of the deaths during the Omicron wave occurred in people who had not yet been partially or fully vaccinated or in people with previous comorbidities. The peak of deaths from the Omicron variant occurred with 261 daily deaths (per data upload date) as a weekly average in the week of January 25. Since then, deaths decreased more than 40% for the second half of February with less than 158 daily deaths as a weekly average.

KEEP READING:

Superbugs: the pandemic accelerated the problem of antibiotic resistance in Argentina by 10 years

Argentine scientists developed a test for COVID-19 that can be used in humans and animals

The wave by Ómicron generated more reinfected than the entire previous stage of the pandemic