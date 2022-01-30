Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang are the two new leaders of the German Greens

Omid Nouripour, 46, and Ricarda Lang, 28, are the two new leaders of the German Greens, elected during the party congress on Saturday. They will replace Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who led the party since 2018 and became ministers in the new government: Baerbock is the foreign minister, while Habeck is vice-chancellor and minister of the economy and climate.

Nouripour, born in Iran and emigrated to Germany at age 13, has been a member of the Greens for many years and was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 2006. He was previously a member of the party’s national council and he was also its spokesperson for foreign policy. Lang is the youngest ever Green leader. Elected to the Bundestag last September, she started in the party’s youth wing and served as its spokesperson for women’s issues.

Nouripour said Baerbock, Habeck and other leaders of the Greens “need our solidarity, but also an intelligent and confident party.” Lang, on the other hand, encouraged party members to see government compromises as an opportunity: “Governance is not a punishment, it’s a huge possibility,” he explained.

