ominous billboard

Cineteca Juárez programs a series of horror films with excellent films that will be screened on Thursdays from October 6 to November 3.

The show will kick off with ‘The Witch’ by Robert Eggers, in which actress Anya Taylor-Joy made her film debut in the lead role of Thomasin. The next day -and as an exception to the rhythm of the calendar that schedules the performances on Thursday-, on Friday, October 7, ‘The Sinister Cabin’ (The Lodge), a psychological horror film directed by Veronika Franz and Severin, will be seen in the same room. Phiala.

For the 13th, the cycle offers ‘El demonio neon’ (‘Neon Demon’), with Elle Fanning and Keanu Reeves; the thriller released in 2016 is directed by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn.

‘El ritual’ (‘The Ritual’) is the proposal for October 20, followed by ‘Su casa’ (‘His House’) a week later.

Finally, the horror cycle will close with the screening of ‘Martyrs’ by Pascal Laugier, premiered during the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. There is an American remake of this French film, released with the same title in 2015 .

Horror Film Cycle

Juarez Cinematheque

North Pass Cultural Center

Free entry

PROGRAM

witch

October 6 at 6:30 p.m.

New England, 1630. A family made up of a couple of Christian settlers and their five children, lives near a forest to which popular legend attributes a demonic character. Coexistence explodes and the family is torn apart by suspecting that her eldest daughter practices witchcraft, because the crops do not grow and her baby has disappeared.

The Lodge

October 7 at 6:30 p.m.

A woman about to become a stepmother finds herself trapped with her future husband’s two children in a cabin far from civilization. Just when the relationship between them begins to blossom, the woman adopts a terrifying attitude.

Neon Devil

October 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Jesse is a girl who comes to Los Angeles, California to make her dream come true: to become a supermodel. But her youth and beauty will awaken the devil, and she will be trapped in a dangerous world of envy and jealousy in which the models are willing to do anything to succeed.

The Ritual

October 20 at 7:00 p.m.

A group of friends from university get together to go on a hiking trip through the mountains of Sweden, in order to pay tribute to one of their friends, who died violently. As they enter the forest, a threatening presence begins to harass them.

His House

October 27 at 7:00 p.m.

A couple of refugees from Sudan, a country devastated by war, try to survive in a small town in England until they discover that a dangerous evil awaits them there.

martyrs

November 3 at 7:00 p.m.

In France in the early 1970s, Lucie is seen walking down a road. She is in a catatonic state and is unable to tell anything about what has happened to her.

Fifteen years later, Lucie breaks into a family’s home and kills everyone with a shotgun. She then calls Anna, the friend of hers that she made with her during her time in an orphanage, to help her bury the bodies.