“Omnipresent” Bad Bunny – The New Day

The question is where won’t you be bad bunny? Because without a doubt, the world-famous Puerto Rican urban artist has made sure that although his new album is titled “Un Verano Sin Ti”, it will be remembered as “a summer with Bad Bunny”.

Today begins the series of three concerts by the interpreter of “Titi asked me” in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico; performances whose ticket sales became news, since the “Bad Rabbit” fanatic took over the streets surrounding the venue to secure their entry.

All three performances were sold out in record time. This caused that a few days ago the firm Medal will announce that it will project tonight’s performance on screens in 13 locations around the island. These are: Santurce Square, Plácido Acevedo Square in Aguadilla, Barranquitas Pavilion of Arts and Youth, La Guancha in Ponce, Arecibo Square, Poblado Boquerón Square, Ajíes de Mayagüez, El Trambóliko in Mayagüez, Vega Baja Square, T-Mobile District, Arena Medalla, Eco’s Sports Park and Plaza de Fajardo.

Yesterday Telemundo de Puerto Rico joined this event by announcing that he will broadcast today’s presentation.

“The Puerto Rican people will have the opportunity to enjoy Bad Bunny’s concert. There are many people who want to see the concert, who were left out due to lack of tickets. There are many people who will reach the 13 points where he will be presenting his concert, but many people will not be able to make it. We are happy that our president (José) Cancela and the Bad Bunny team have made it possible for more people to have the opportunity to see the concert,” he said. Alexandra Fuentes in his program “Alexandra at 12″.

The entertainer and actress also indicated that there is no specific time when the concert will start broadcasting because everything will depend on the time the concert starts. “If suddenly the concert starts at 9:15, at that time we say ‘good bye’ to whatever we’re doing and the concert begins. This is going to be a stick.”

The news about Bad Bunny’s success comes one after another. On Tuesday it transpired that the young man from Vega Baja was making history by becoming the first Latino to be nominated in the category of Artist of the Year in the MTV Awards.

Likewise, his official debut on the big screen will be given next week when the action movie premieres. “Bullet Train”in which he shares credits with Hollywood stars Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock.

“A Summer Without You”Bad Bunny’s new album, set sales records for Billboardas well as on the digital music platforms of Spotify and Apple Music. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart, making history again as the second all-Spanish album to top the chart.

The other album was “El Último Tour Del Mundo”, also by Bad Bunny and released in 2020, which became the first album in Spanish to achieve that position since the beginning of the list in 1956.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” is the artist’s fifth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the “Top Latin Albums” chart as well as the “Latin Rhythm Albums” chart.

Also, all 23 songs from “A Summer Without You” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Latin Songs charts, the most simultaneous entries to those charts by an artist who sings entirely in Spanish.

After his three concerts on the island, Bad Bunny will kick off his next tour on August 5 in Orlando, Florida, “World’s Hottest Tour”which will run until December 9 in Mexico City.

The new tour includes stops in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Washington, New York and Los Angeles, and extends to the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. .