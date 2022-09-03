Omnipresent Messi, Fabio sees red

With a Messi of the big nights and an intractable Mbappé in front of goal, the Parisians dominated FC Nantes (0-3). The highs and flops of the meeting.

TOPS

A Messi of the big nights

Criticized last season for his lack of involvement in the game of Paris Saint-Germain, this Saturday, Lionel Messi was the most influential player in the game. The Argentinian starts his number from the 18th minute. The latter goes all the way up the field, fixes the defenders and waits for the right moment to pass the ball to Mbappé, author of the first goal of the match. On the second, served by the French on the right of the surface, Messi analyzes the situation and sends the ball at the right time. Mbappé pops up and the leather ends up in the back of the net (54th). Apart from his two assists, the former FC Barcelona player created spaces, dribbled, always with intelligence. He allowed his team to air the game and find each other much more easily! Huge performance for the sevenfold Golden Ball!

Mbappé still him

Another double for the Frenchman! The number 7 of the PSG has once again shown a formidable efficiency. His first goal (18th) reveals all his talent. Mbappé receives a ball from Messi in his run, and with impressive composure, wraps his right foot shot which ends in the opposite corner. The striker put Nantes in great difficulty with his calls behind the backs of the defenders, especially on the second goal. With his speed, Mbappé tumbles towards the surface and gives Messi on the right. The latter slips to Mbappé who cuts at the near post and scores (54th). The Frenchman was there again, joining Neymar at the top of the L1 scorers’ rankings with seven goals.

Nuno Mendes, first goal in Ligue 1

The Portuguese was able to celebrate his first goal with PSG and in Ligue 1. Entering at half-time, Nuno Mendes immediately imposed his rhythm by making himself available for each offensive, especially on his goal. On a low cross from Hakimi, Sanches misses the ball from 6 meters. Neymar takes it on the left post before Nuno Mendes, well placed, concludes in force (0-3). Defensively, he did not have to do much against a Nantes team quickly reduced to ten. A great performance that will strengthen his status as holder of the left piston position.

FLOPS

Fabio condemns his team

Author of a dangerous and completely incomprehensible gesture on Vitinha (out injured), Fabio received a red card in the 24th minute of play. The Brazilian was sent off for a very high foot at knee height from the PSG player, the latter being doubtful for the Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday. A blow for the people of Nantes, especially when playing against the Parisian ogre. Fabio then somehow doomed his team to defeat. The match then became one-sided.