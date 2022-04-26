OMSA releases driver who committed imprudence and was caught on video

The director of the Metropolitan Office of Santo Domingo (OMSA), Radhamés González, announced on Monday the cancellation of one of its drivers who was caught trying to change lanes “recklessly” at kilometer 9 of the Duarte highway.

“We will never accept that under any circumstances our collaborators violate the law, specifically the traffic law, committing recklessness…Gonzalez said.

Through a statement, the official indicated that they will remain in “permanent surveillance” so that the employees do the work “as required by law.”

González, made a call to the other drivers and servers of the entity, to collaborate with the objective of his management, to “make the OMSA an efficient, transparent and humane institution.”

“Whoever cannot collaborate with us in that direction, unfortunately should not be part of the OMSA family”he pointed out.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, April 20, but went viral over the weekend.

The video shows how the driver, identified as Julio Peguero, Driving the bus, file 15074, he commits two imprudent acts at Kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway, while trying to change lanes, crossing right on the edge of the dividing walls.

Precedents

This is not the first case in the last five months, the entity has dismissed about 15 drivers for failure to perform their duties.