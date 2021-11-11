on 5 Iva Zanicchi returns, Tom Cruise on Italia Uno

Tonight on TV, Mediaset programs for the first evening: Canale 5 still offers the show with Iva Zanicchi. Tom Cuise on Italia Uno, Del Debbio on Rete 4.

On Channel 5, on Thursday it’s up to Iva Zanicchi. The tribute show dedicated to her is back with a second appointment that promises to be at least as irreverent as the first: debut of the program that, last week, intrigued many. Also because the guests have an active part in the format, Silvia Toffanin – present at the debut of the show – interviewed the singer-songwriter giving the impression of being at Verissimo: metatelevision, with one program in the other within the same company. Evolution also passes from here.

D’Iva is ready to change the tables once again. Italia Uno, on the other hand, is once again betting on great cinema after the great success – considering the network and the context – of Suicide Squad which was broadcast yesterday. There is tonight Tom Cruise with Jack Reacher – Point of no return. An action film that will enter the logic of the military with the right rate of pathos and a pinch of emotional tension. Also in the cast is Cobie Smulders, known to the public for her participation in the series “How I Met Your Mother”.

Network 4 proposes again Paolo Del Debbio with his “Straight and Reverse”: the unprecedented and divisive look at the events of the week with the collaboration of the Videonews journalistic editorial staff and many illustrious guests to animate the debate. Current affairs, culture, customs and politics seen under another light and from a different point of view: that of those who experience political, social and cultural choices on their own skin.

Appointment at about 21.20, with the first evening of the Biscione. The choices of Cologno Monzese, waiting for the Christmas program, are calibrated to try to put Viale Mazzini in difficulty. Now private and state TV are battling with the bugbear of streaming platforms. The stop of the national team eliminates, temporarily, important television competitors: Serie A and the Champions League. The exclusivity of some contents penalizes the generalist in favor of streaming.