On a diet for this summer’s costume fitting? Here’s how to get started

The nutritionist’s advice to prepare for the ‘swimsuit test’ without stress

Maria Elena Perrero

TO diet for lose weight in view ofsummer and of the fateful and indefatigable costume fitting? Better to start early, so as not to have to make sacrifices that then turn against us, leading us to take back the lost kilos with interest. lightning diets. “A truly effective diet must become a sustainable food plan over time – he pressed a Official Active Dr. Giulia Temponi, nutritionist biologist -. After all, the quick diets that promise to lose many kilos in a few days are not really going to make you lose weight, but only to make you lose weight. There weight loss, kg, in fact, it is not the only indicator to determine weight loss, far from it. Ten kg of fat and ten kg of muscle have the same weight, but they are very different things, both in terms of physical appearance and health. The number on the scale does not say everything: it must be analyzed body composition, to figure out how many of those kgs are fat masshow many of lean mass And muscular. In the lightning diets usually the pounds that are lost so quickly are pounds of fluid and lean mass ”.

On a diet for the summer: be careful not to weigh yourself too much – The fact that the weight does not say everything about the body composition of a person is why nutritionists and dieticians subject their patients to bio-impedancemetry, who sees what those extra pounds are made of, and more generally analyzes our body composition. But there is another catch in which many of those who are at diet they fall, then letting themselves be taken by despair: weigh yourself every day. “If you weigh yourself daily and do not see a decrease in weight, the risk is to go into crisis by abandoning the diet. Weighing yourself once a month is enough. Because only after a few weeks you can see the effects of a correct diet, which does not simply make you lose weight, but decreases fat mass and increases muscle mass “. Remembering that this does not mean that a balanced diet makes us become like body builders, but simply tones the muscles that we all have but that not all of us activate.

Fast diets: pay attention to the yo-yo effect – In addition to losing fluids and lean mass, extremely restrictive lightning diets can also have the risk of regaining all the lost kilos as soon as you stop them: it is the so-called yo-yo effect. “Drastically reduce the‘caloric intake, skip meals, eliminate entire categories of macronutrients such as i carbohydrates can lead to this effect – emphasizes Dr. Temponi -. At first you lose weight, which it is though lean mass, muscle mass and fluidsbut it triggers a slowing of metabolism, since our body gets used to making enough of the little food we give it. So when we resume eating normally we recover all the kilos lost with the interests “.

The importance of the free meal in a diet – For this reason it is good that the diet does not require sacrifices, but imposes a healthier and more balanced way of eating that does not leave us hungry or frustrated, therefore tending to binge as soon as we can’t take it anymore. “There diet it must not be experienced as a continuous deprivation, but as one lifestyle which makes us feel better – explains the nutritionist -. For this the meal free weekly, where you eat what you want, is of great help: it satisfies both physically and emotionally, stimulating the release of endorphins, the so-called feel-good hormones. In this way it is also possible to live better the weekly regime “.

Diet: it is not the quantity of calories that counts, but the quality – Just as the amount of weight we lose matters little compared to its quality (i.e. lean or fat mass), so it is for calories. “A plate of pasta seasoned with tomatoes or courgettes can give the same caloric content as a packaged brioche, but the quality of the calories is very different – underlines Temponi -. It is very important to know the composition of the food. And this means that reading is essential in packaged foods the label, remembering that the first ingredient it is the one that is contained in greater quantities, and that the fewer the ingredients, the less the product is processed, and therefore tends to be healthier “. A discourse that must be kept in mind also and above all in the face of so-called ‘light’ or ‘without …’ products (sugars, fats …). “In many defined products’sugar free ‘ then we see that the added sugars are actually there, even if they are not the sugars we know “.

The risks of a diet that eliminates carbohydrates – Between diets more in vogue in recent years there are those hyperproteic which provide for the complete elimination of carbohydrates. Even in this case, however, the risks are those of one unbalanced diet, that our body is unable to sustain in the long term, since it feels the need for those foods that we are taking away from it. “THE carbohydrates they give energy to our body and our mind. If we eliminate them completely from our diet, our body will ask for them – explains the nutritionist -. The risk is that when you can no longer resist the urge to carbohydrates, you do not eat a plate of brown rice or wholemeal pasta, but you will more likely end up eating less healthy, refined carbohydrates, perhaps rich in added fats “. However, this does not mean that you should eat pasta every day: carbohydrates are many and varied. Just remember that the same fruit is a source of carbohydrates, as are whole grains such as spelled, oats, barley, millet, all the various types of brown rice (red, black, wholemeal basmati …). It will be understood that it is not difficult to satisfy one’s need for carbohydrates without going to eat the usual refined grain at the base of the most common baked goods. “Eliminate i entirely carbohydrates it causes you to lose lean mass and is not sustainable for long either physically or emotionally. It also slows down the metabolism. Then I remember that one high-protein diet goes to draw water, increasing the water retention“, Says Dr. Temponi.