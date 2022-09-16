On a double date with their ex-partners: this is how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fell in love

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were in another relationship when they realized there were fireworks between them

Thanks to your true love, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They make up one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. The actors have three daughters together: James, Inez, and Betty, and are already expecting their fourth baby! It was last September 15 when the protagonist of gossip-girl She appeared pregnant at the tenth edition of the Power Women’s Summit organized by Forbes magazine in New York.

Lively and Reynolds They got married in 2012, and thanks to the fact that they have stayed away from scandals, they have become one of the favorite marriages in the entertainment world. But how did the actors meet and how did their love arise?

It may interest you: Ryan Reynolds in season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’?

On a double date with other couples: this is how Blake and Ryan fell in love

Ryan Reynolds He was married to Scarlett Johansson before walking down the aisle with Blake Livelyand for her part, the actress maintained a relationship with Penn Badgley and later with Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was until they coincided in the film Green Lantern that the artists began a friendship that over time was climbing the level. They both had a partner back then, but little by little they realized that they really wanted to be with each other. It all started the moment Blake and Ryan had a double date when they were in a relationship with their former flames, and it was during this peculiar outing that they discovered there was more than just friendship between them.

Also read: The love of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively; he reveals how he conquered her

“I remember it was funny because a year later Green Lantern had come and gone and we were still single. We went on a double date. She had a date with another guy and I had a date with another girl. It was the most awkward because there were fireworks between us. It was weird at first, but we had been friends for a long time. I think that’s the best way to have a relationship: start as friends,” Ryan said of the moment he and Blake realized they were with the wrong people.

Did you already know the love story between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively?