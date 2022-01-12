On a planet near Earth, diamonds are raining down, and someone wants to get them

There are Jupiter and Saturn which are called “gas giants”, while we refer to Uranus and Neptune as “ice giants”. In reality, however, while the first two are actually made of gas, for the two most peripheral planets of the system the matter is a bit more complicated.

Do not imagine them as two balls of ice water spinning where the Sun is far and cold. They are made up mostly of water, ammonia and methane but their cores are rocky surrounded by elements that are likely compressed into exotic quantum states. At some point, that complex matter turns into a super pressurized “soup” that generally thins as you get closer to the surface.

MARK GARLICK / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYGetty Images

The problem is, we don’t know much about what’s inside these planets. The latest close data was given to us by the Voyager 2 probe as it darted out of the system. It was 30 years ago.

By studying these data thoroughly and transferring them to laboratory experiments, we became aware of this incredible reality that could occur there: a continuous and constant shower of diamonds.

This is how it is: planets inside them have a temperature of 6,727 degrees Celsius and pressures 6 million times that of the Earth’s atmosphere. But outside they are very very cold. What happens to the water, ammonia and methane at those types of temperatures and pressures?

With methane, in particular, intense pressures can shatter the molecule, releasing carbon. Carbon then finds its siblings, forming long chains. The long chains then tighten together to form crystalline patterns like diamonds. At that point the diamonds descend through the various layers of the mantle to where it is too hot and vaporize. Continuing this cycle continuously.

It’s probably not quite like a good snowfall and no human will ever enjoy this event with a hot chocolate. But it remains an incredibly fascinating feature.

