on a trip with children and mother-in-law



JLo and Ben Affleck, their $ 18 million love nest in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious and, by now, they have shown it: after having found each other about eighteen years after their farewell, they are ready to take important steps to lay the foundations for a solid and lasting love. The two are, therefore, planning their future together and the time has come involve their families as well, especially their children.

It was 2004 when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after a story that had attracted the attention of the media and, above all, of numerous fans, decided to say goodbye. Since their lives have profoundly changed: both have had a career full of successes, but also new loves from which children were born.

Jennifer Lopez, in the same year of farewell to Affleck, she married (for the second time) with Marc Anthony. Since their union in 2008, the twins are born Maximilian David and Emme Maribel. The story, however, ends in a divorce, which arrived in 2014.

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, got married in 2005 with colleague Jennifer Garner. From their love they were born three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner. Ten years after the fateful yes, just when the marriage between the two actors seemed to be stable and destined to last forever, the announcement of the divorce arrived.

Now that they’re back together, then, the Bennifers must find ways to make their lives coincide and involve their family too. With the coexistence that is now upon us, in fact, there is no longer any possibility of postponing. Thus, the two organized a trip with all their children to give life to what seemed to be real tests of an extended family. They’ve all been spotted on Broadway watching a show.

The only one absent: Ben’s youngest son. Jennifer, however, has been able to spend some time with the mother-in-law. In fact, Affleck’s mother was also present, a sign of how the return of the flame is well seen by their respective families and not only by fans who, even today, cannot believe what is happening.

Jennifer and Ben, despite their overwhelming passion, have always tried to put their children first. Even when searching for their love nest, they only selected options that would please their children. The recent family exit, therefore, could be just the last test to overcome before cohabitation and before the start of a new life side by side, happy at last.