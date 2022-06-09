On a yacht, Salma Hayek shows off her figure at 55

One more time Salma Hayek showed that she is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses today. At her age, the talented Mexican has shown that she has a great silhouette at 55 years old. 2021 was a great year for the beautiful brunette after the success of the movie Marvel, “Eternal’s” where Hayek She was one of the protagonists.

Salma Hayek enjoys her vacation on top of a yacht.

A few hours ago, in his profile of his official account of Instagram, Salma Hayek He shared a reel of photos of her that showed that she has a spectacular silhouette. In the same ones, she can be seen on a yacht wearing a purple bikini that caused a wave of comments from her fans who praised how good she looks at her age.

On the other hand, a few days ago, the leading actress of the film “Frida” was a trend in the networks for witnessing a concert by Mark Anthony. In the photos and videos that went viral on the web, you can see salma with the salsero’s girlfriend, the Paraguayan model nadia ferreyra.

Salma Hayek is married to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

It was recently known that Salma Hayek and her husband are among the 25 richest in the UK. The fortune of the marriage between the Mexican actress and the French businessman exceeds eight million, a figure that does not stop because just like him with her business, she continues to participate in film productions.