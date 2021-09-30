on air “RoboCop 2014” and “Honolulu” – LiveUnict

The LiveUnict editorial team offers a series of films and programs to watch tonight on TV for a relaxing evening to spend comfortably on the sofa.

Gifted – The gift of talent: [Rai 1, ore 21:25]: 2017 drama film that tells the story of Frank Adler who is a single man who is raising Mary, the seven-year-old daughter of his sister, an absolutely brilliant mathematician. Mary is also extraordinarily gifted for matter and beyond. So much so that when he reluctantly has to go to school he finds himself in a condition light years away from that of his peers. This causes her discomfort but, to aggravate the situation, her maternal grandmother Evelyn intervenes who wants to steal it from Frank to push her towards excellence in studies.

RoboCop 2014 [Rai 4, ore 21:20]: In the year 2029, the American multinational OmniCorp developed the most modern technology for the construction of robots. The drones designed have been successful in all the various wars around the globe and the company wants to give its creatures a leading role also at home. Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman), a loving husband and father, I work every day on the streets of Detroit trying to stop the wave of crime and corruption that is gripping the city. Badly injured on the job, Alex is rescued by OmniCorp’s robotic technology, returning to service with extraordinary new abilities but with problems a human has never faced before.

Honolulu [Italia 1, ore 21:30]: The new Italia 1 show for an evening of comedy and lightness.

Pitch Perfect 3 – Last Call Girls [La 5, ore 21:10]: Third chapter of the female saga with Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. Nostalgic for past glory, the Barden Bellas embark on a European tour to support American troops.