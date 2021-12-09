on air “Sherlock Holmes” and “It – Chapter 2” – LiveUnict

Tonight on TV: here are some proposals for films and TV series from the LiveUnict editorial team.

A professor – Stuart Mill [Rai 1, 21.25]: Dante comes to terms with Simone’s escape but, in the meantime, in class he explains Stuart Mill and what needs to be done to realize oneself.

The Counselor – The Attorney [Rai 4, 21.20]: A respectable lawyer, after making the marriage proposal to his fiancée Laura (played by Penelope Cruz) is looking for the big chance of his life. He therefore decides to go into business with an acquaintance of his, agreeing to enter the drug business.

It – Chapter two [Italia 1, 21.21]: The evil clown Pennywise decides to return after twenty-seven years to Derry to torment the members of the Losers Club, who have long since lost sight of each other, again.

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows [Mediaset 20, 21.04]: Investigator Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr), in the company of Watson, must investigate the mysterious death of the Prince of Austria, although many suspect it is suicide. To complicate the work of the two companions, Mycroft, Holmes’s elder brother, and the gypsy Sim, who will prove to be the next target of the murderer, arrive.

That house in the woods [Italia 2, ore 21:15]: A group of five young friends decide to indulge in a few days of relaxation and fun, leaving together for a nearby wood, where the hut of one of the boys’ cousin is located. As the hours go by, however, something horrible and monstrous begins to reveal itself before their eyes, forcing them into a long struggle for salvation against those who led them there with the hidden intent of breaking the balance of the surrounding environment and punish them.