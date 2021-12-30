on air “The brothers De Filippo” and “The hangover 3” – LiveUnict

Evening of rest before New Year’s Eve: what better option than a good movie to watch on the sofa to relax at the best? Here are the tips from the LiveUnict editorial team on tonight’s TV programming.

The De Filippo brothers [Rai 1, ore 21.25]: Sergio Rubini film of 2021, which takes up the story of the most famous brothers of Neapolitan dramaturgy. Set at the beginning of the twentieth century, it tells the life of the three brothers Peppino, Titina and Eduardo, intertwined with that of the well-known Eduardo Scarpetta.

Rigoletto at the Circus Maximus [Rai 3, ore 21.20]: Cinematic version of the classic opera, which involves a high-level contamination of genres and languages, managed by the masterly direction of Michieletto.

Hellboy [Rai 4, ore 21.20]: For lovers of the fantastic genre, here is a great classic like Hellboy returns. Set in 1944, when a group of Nazis creates a demonic-looking child following a magical ritual. The child is saved by Dr. Broom who raises him to become a detective with great powers.

Will Hunting – Rebel Genius [Italia 1, ore 21.20]: 1997 film with stellar actors such as Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck. A young boy with very advanced intellectual qualities and a strong photographic memory leads a life drinking beer and cleaning floors at MIT. However, one day he is discovered by a professor solving a complex mathematical problem.

Hangover 3 [Canale 20, ore 21.05]: A great classic of American comedy, this is the third chapter of the saga that takes up the misadventures of Phil, Stu, Doug and Alan. For this film, after being in Las Vegas and Thailand, the scenes resume a very special road trip.